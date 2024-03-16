Mariners Spring Training Games #21 and #22, 3/16/24: Open Game Thread

After yesterday’s games were rained out, the Mariners return to action today with a slightly reshuffled pitching lineup. At home, the Mariners will take on the Chicago White Sox in a game started by Luis Castillo, while the rest of the squad will travel to Goodyear to face Cincinnati in a game split between George Kirby and Emerson Hancock.

Split-squad Saturday from Peoria Stadium and Goodyear Ballpark. pic.twitter.com/CFjpMGXpkX — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 16, 2024

Cal Raleigh is a late scratch from today’s lineup as he’s dealing with a slightly bruised heel from his stolen base attempt the other day. Servais says if it was a regular season game he’d be starting, but they’re choosing to rest him for today. Cal can have two days off in a row, as a treat.

Today’s reserve pitching staffs will feature all the pitchers who are in the mix for the bullpen spots: Austin Voth, Andrés Muñoz, Cody Bolton, Gabe Speier, and Taylor Saucedo are all scheduled to pitch in the home game against the White Sox, while Carlos Vargas, Brett de Geus, and Joey Krehbiel will divide up the remaining innings from Kirby and Hancock.

Today’s game info:

Home (vs. CWS): 1:10 PT; Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM; TV: ROOT Sports

Away (at CIN): 1:05 PT; Radio: MLB.TV (CIN feed only); TV: No