Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/16/24: Mike Zunino, J.D. Davis, and Michael A. Taylor

Happy Saturday, all!

By Anders Jorstad
2024 San Francisco Giants Spring Training Photo by Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

Good morning folks and welcome to the weekend! It’s the final weekend without real baseball games that count. Let’s check in on what you may have missed from yesterday.

In Mariners news...

  • Catch Jordan Shusterman explaining to Mike Zunino why Mike Zunino is Good.
  • Former LL staff writer Amanda Lane Cumming told the history of Mariners internet fandom.
  • The Samad Taylor trade has been completed.

Around the league...

  • It didn’t take long for J.D. Davis to land on his feet — and he didn’t even have to move! — as he signed a one-year deal with the A’s.
  • The Pirates made some minor additions to their roster, adding outfielder Michael A. Taylor on a one-year deal and right-hander Domingo Germán on a minor league pact.
  • The Cardinals have extended the contract of manager Oli Marmol, despite an extremely disappointing 2023 season.
  • The latest news in the Blake Snell sweepstakes is that the Astros are hot in pursuit of the reigning NL Cy Young winner.
  • Longtime AL West outfielder Kole Calhoun has decided to hang ‘em up.
  • Jake Mintz at Yahoo! Sports spoke to people from around the sport who think that Spring Training is just too dang long.
  • Jeff Passan at ESPN unveiled his mega-preview for the 2024 season, outlining the most important storylines for each club. ($)

Anders’ picks...

  • I can’t wait for this to inexplicably win a bunch of Emmy’s.

