Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/16/24: Mike Zunino, J.D. Davis, and Michael A. Taylor

Good morning folks and welcome to the weekend! It’s the final weekend without real baseball games that count. Let’s check in on what you may have missed from yesterday.
In Mariners news...
- Catch Jordan Shusterman explaining to Mike Zunino why Mike Zunino is Good.
if you’ve ever wondered why I used to always tweet Mike Zunino Is Good, here’s me explaining it…to Mike Zunino https://t.co/eDbzf1f393 pic.twitter.com/Nplt0JNyuu— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 14, 2024
- Former LL staff writer Amanda Lane Cumming told the history of Mariners internet fandom.
- The Samad Taylor trade has been completed.
RHP Natanael Garabitos has been traded to the Kansas City Royals as the PTBNL in the Jan. 30 trade for INF/OF Samad Taylor.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) March 16, 2024
Around the league...
- It didn’t take long for J.D. Davis to land on his feet — and he didn’t even have to move! — as he signed a one-year deal with the A’s.
- The Pirates made some minor additions to their roster, adding outfielder Michael A. Taylor on a one-year deal and right-hander Domingo Germán on a minor league pact.
- The Cardinals have extended the contract of manager Oli Marmol, despite an extremely disappointing 2023 season.
- The latest news in the Blake Snell sweepstakes is that the Astros are hot in pursuit of the reigning NL Cy Young winner.
- Longtime AL West outfielder Kole Calhoun has decided to hang ‘em up.
- Jake Mintz at Yahoo! Sports spoke to people from around the sport who think that Spring Training is just too dang long.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN unveiled his mega-preview for the 2024 season, outlining the most important storylines for each club. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- I can’t wait for this to inexplicably win a bunch of Emmy’s.
First look at the animated ‘AMONG US’ series.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 15, 2024
• Randall Park as Red
• Elijah Wood as Green
• Ashley Johnson as Purple
• Yvette Nicole Brown as Orange pic.twitter.com/jBHaeh4Qxm
Loading comments...