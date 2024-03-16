Spring awakening: Brett de Geus has an opportunity in Seattle

With the exceptions of first rounders and top prospects, the journey to make MLB is rarely one that runs in a straight line, but few players have seen more twists and turns in their journey than new Mariners reliever Brett de Geus (pronunced “de gus”, if you were wondering). However, in a spring that’s been marked by unusual early injuries to the bullpen and, even more unusually, some shaky pitching performances, that winding journey might lead de Geus right to a spot in the Mariners bullpen.

Undrafted out of his California high school, de Geus opted to play his college ball at Cabrillo College, a community college in California. After a strong showing in his first two years there, the Dodgers drafted him in 2017 in the 33rd round—a round that no longer exists in today’s draft—making him the 1,000th player selected that year. However, upon taking his physical with the Dodgers, the team doctors recommended surgery to correct a coarctation, a narrowing of the aorta, so after getting three stents put in his heart, de Geus missed his draft year season.

In 2018, de Geus finally made his pro debut in the Rookie Advanced level, a level of minor-league baseball that no longer exists, working as a starter for the Ogden Raptors. De Geus was impressive in 2019, dominating the low minors and earning a promotion to High-A ball, followed by an impressive stint in the Arizona Fall League where he was named to the All-Star team. But then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and while he was invited to train at the Dodgers’ satellite site, once again he found his journey to the bigs derailed by forces outside of his control.

A new door opened when the Rangers selected him second overall in the December 2020 Rule 5 Draft, affording him an immediate opportunity to pitch in the bigs. But de Geus—who had never pitched in a competitive game above A-ball—scuffled, eventually being designated for assignment in June by Texas. Arizona picked him up on waivers, held on to him for the rest of the season, and then assigned him to Double-A to begin 2022, where he again struggled in a 17-game sample.

After Arizona released him in June, de Geus would go on to play indy ball for the remainder of 2022 and the start of 2023, before his contract was purchased by the Royals that May. de Geus pitched for Kansas City’s Double- and Triple-A teams before becoming a free agent this off-season, opting to sign an MiLB deal with Seattle for 2024.

While not the most straightforward journey, de Geus is nonetheless thankful for the lessons he’s learned, specifically those gleaned from his time spent in indy ball.

“Learn how to fall in love with the game every day, as much as you can. There are going to be times you don’t want to go to the field because of whatever, but when you can appreciate throwing on the jersey, the little stuff, it really helps you do your best.”

As far as doing one’s best, de Geus has real stuff that hasn’t matched up with the results he’s gotten so far. His arsenal consists of a two-seam that zips in around 97-98 with plus command, and he complements it with a cutter that comes in at 91-93. His main whiff-getting pitch is a hammer curve (86-87), and he’ll also throw a hard changeup (87).

The stuff has stood out to Scott Servais.

“It’s been really good. He has really opened my eyes. It’s 97-98 with sink, really good breaking ball.

He was very impressive early on, to the point where it caught a lot of our attention, just the the stuff that was coming out of his hand. And he’s throwing strikes, and we value the crap out of that, so let’s give him more chances moving forward...Does he make our team? I don’t know. But if he doesn’t, there’s still a good chance he’s going to pitch some pretty important innings at some point.”

After struggling to find his way in baseball, de Geus is appreciative of the guidance he’s gotten from the Mariners organization. While all teams have data, not all of them share that data equally with players; the Mariners, he says, do.

“They’ve done a really good job in laying out a plan, like how they see the stuff working and how they see the season working out. They’ve been really good at being transparent in that sense.”

For his part, de Geus is endeavoring to show his new team that he can be depended on, focusing on stringing together consistent quality outings. Lighting up the radar gun is fun and can gain a pitcher notice—not just from the Mariners but from other teams scouting at spring training sites—but, despite the challenges he’s faced in his career, de Geus says his mindset is more team-focused.

“I want to be the pitcher that helps the team win. At the end of the day, that’s the biggest goal. That’s why you play 162, so you can hopefully win a lot of games.”

Still, he’s aware there are jobs to be won in this Mariners bullpen, especially right now, so he’s trying to continue to make a good impression, on the field and off of it: being professional, taking care of the little things, doing his work and showing the consistency he knows would be valuable to a club in the Mariners’ spot.

“If they notice, great, and if not”—he shrugs—“I’ll be around this year.”

It’s just the next step in a career that so far has been—what’s the word? Interesting? Challenging? Unusual? de Geus smiles wryly.

“Still trying to find the right word for it myself.”