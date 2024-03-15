Mariners prospect Jeter Martinez looks to be more than a big fastball

As an aspiring young pitcher, the quickest way to get noticed by teams is with a noisy fastball. But when a tall but skinny fifteen-year-old Jeter Martinez was recruited to join the training program Showtime Athletes in Boca Raton, his fastball sat around 78-80 mph—not exactly the kind of stuff scouts drool over.

Still, a mutual friend of Martinez’s family saw the potential in his large frame and athletic delivery and correctly guessed that, properly trained and conditioned, there might be more velocity to come from the young teen, who now, a month past his 18th birthday, checks in at six-foot-four and a lean, muscular 185 pounds. So in the spring of 2021, Martinez packed up and left his hometown of Durango, Mexico, and moved to Florida to dedicate himself to developing as a pitcher. By June, he was able to hit 85 mph. By July, 87. Then 89. In September, he hit 90. After nine full months of training, Martinez was able to consistently sit at 89-90 in bullpens.

The Mariners signed Martinez in the 2023 international signing period, giving him the second-highest bonus in the signing class at $600K. He was sent to participate in the team’s pitching camp and worked on adding even more velocity. Today, Martinez regularly hits 95-96 with his fastball, touching 98.

But the fastball isn’t what Martinez is focused on as he develops. He wants to round out his arsenal, and he wants to be a more consistent strike-thrower, something he says he could have done a better job with during his debut year in the DSL, where he struck out over 30% of hitters he faced but also walked 11% of them. Right now, Martinez’s focus isn’t on dialing up the velocity further, but on maintaining his intensity while staying in the zone.

“Dominate the zone. That’s the goal. Since I started to gain velocity, it’s been harder to throw strikes.”

Martinez’s other focus, aside from improving his command, is refining the rest of his arsenal. In addition to the fastball, he also throws a sinker (94-95 mph) and a changeup (85-87), which he describes as his best secondary with some run and dive. He’s also working on a harder sweeper, at 83-85 mph, and a shorter version of the sweeper in a cutter.

But Martinez is aware none of this can happen without staying healthy. He spent the off-season focused on maintaining what he learned the past season in the DSL and improving his conditioning, bringing the same intense focus he had on gaining velocity to strengthening his core, legs, and arms. “I like to work,” he says, smiling.

And that work keeps paying dividends: Martinez is a quick riser in Seattle’s system, gaining attention of national prospect writers. It’s nice to be on the lists, he acknowledges, “but I always keep my eyes on the work, looking forward.” And while he hopes to end the 2024 season in Modesto or maybe even Everett, he understands his biggest goal is to stay healthy, even while social media lights up with footage of his mid-90s strikeouts.

A sus 18 años de edad, Jeter Martínez ya es el prospecto número 4 entre todos los pitchers de @Mariners



En su primer Live BP en el Spring Training, el mexicano lanzando 96 MPH (ponche) pic.twitter.com/iwJCQw2iAk — Fernando Ballesteros (@purobeisbolfb) March 8, 2024

Thanks to his time in Miami, Martinez is fluent in English and looks forward to connecting with Mariners fans. What would he like Mariners fans to know about him?

“Of course they’re going to know what I do on the field. But I would like them to know who I am as a person, too.”

Fans hoping to connect with Martinez over a video game screen will be disappointed. In addition to cooking—his specialty is pancakes he makes for himself and roommate Dylan Wilson—“I like to walk, be outside, experience nature,” he says. Back in Durango he liked to hike the trail Las Ventanas, a rocky trail leading down to a glassy green river. He looks forward to having an opportunity to explore the natural environment around Phoenix over the upcoming season, when he’ll be assigned to the AZL to start.

But fans shouldn’t hesitate to approach Martinez if they see him on the backfields in Arizona or their local affiliate.

“I’m a competitor, but I’m a social guy. If fans want to take a photo with me, yes. I want to be always with them, try to be a nice guy every day.”