Mariners Spring Training Game #21 and Spring Breakout Open Game Thread, 3/15/24

Today the Mariners will split and play two games, but don’t call it a split squad: the more senior players will head across the valley to Tempe Diablo Stadium to play the Angels, while the youngsters will take the field at home in Peoria for the Spring Breakout game. Both games will be televised, so you’ll just have to choose what means more to you: the present or the future. But before you make that choice, let’s look at some lineups:

Spring Breakout lineup ⚾️



7) Farmelo

1) Clase 6) Montes



2) Young 8) Bliss

3) Emerson 5) Locklear



Evans

4) Ford



9) Peete (DH) — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 15, 2024

Only briefly removed from being eligible to participate in the Spring Breakout game himself, Emerson Hancock will take the ball in Tempe, opposing the Angels’ José Soriano. Logan Evans, a 12th-round pick last year who dazzled in three late-season starts for Modesto, will start for the Spring Breakouts.

Game times: 1:10 for both

TV: MLB TV for the Angels game; ROOT Sports NW for the Spring Breakout game.

Radio: The Angels game will only be on Angels radio (KLAA), available through MLB.com. Seattle Sports (710 AM) will carry a broadcast of the Spring Breakout game against the Padres.

UPDATE:

The Mariners/Angels slate has been cancelled due to rain. Currently, the Spring Breakout game is delayed. More updates to follow.