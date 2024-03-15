Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/15/24: Logan Evans, Adam Duvall, and Andrew Toles

Hello and happy Friday! Let’s dive into the latest from the baseballing world.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners Spring Breakout game is this afternoon, and Kiley McDaniel has joined the crowd of people pumping up M’s pitching prospect Logan Evans, who will take the bump today.
Sleeper to monitor in tomorrow's Spring Breakout games: scheduled starter Logan Evans of the Mariners.— Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 15, 2024
He's a 6'4/215, 12th rounder last summer out of Pitt. Evans is now working 95-97, hitting 99 mph, with a plus sweeper, mixing in a cutter/curve/change and starter traits. https://t.co/kKf8Rzm4Zm
- In advance of the Spring Breakout game, Daniel Kramer caught up with top M’s youngsters Lazaro Montes and Felnin Celesten.
- Mauricio Llovera will now try to regain his stuff in Tacoma.
Mauricio Llovera has cleared waived and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma. His velocity has been down 2-4 mph this spring.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 14, 2024
Around the league...
- The Braves agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Adam Duvall, who will slot into a platoon with Jarred Kelenic, even though Brian Snitker said earlier this spring that they would not platoon Kelenic.
- The Dodgers have renewed the contract of former LA outfielder Andrew Toles, allowing him to continue receiving health insurance benefits from the team while he gets treated for mental illness.
- The Guardians’ pitching staff is getting pretty beat up — reliever Trevor Stephan will get Tommy John surgery, top prospect Daniel Espino underwent yet another shoulder surgery, and young right-hander Gavin Wiliams will open the season on the IL while he recovers from right elbow discomfort.
- Despite having the weakest rotation in the American League, the White Sox are shifting former top prospect Michael Kopech to the bullpen. This is just a reminder that not all top pitching prospects pan out for other teams, and the Mariners have been incredibly lucky/skilled in that way.
- Zach Buchanan at Fangraphs got several big league general mangers to speak on the record about trades they made early in their regimes. It will not surprise you to hear that Jerry Dipoto is one of the people who spoke on the topic.
