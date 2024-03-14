Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/14/24: Dylan Cease, Gerrit Cole, and Devin Williams

Good morning friends! Let’s dive into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- LL’s own Jake Mailhot broke down the Ryne Stanek signing over at Fangraphs.
- The Mariners demonstrated their ability to make in-game adjustments in their win over the Dodgers yesterday, something they hope will be a defining trait this year with the help of Brant Brown, writes Daniel Kramer.
Around the league...
- While rumors were swirling all offseason over Dylan Cease, with many American League clubs involved such as the Orioles, Rangers, Yankees, and even the Mariners, it was ultimately the Padres who landed the star right-hander for a four-player package.
- Gerrit Cole is officially expected to miss a minimum of 1-2 months while he recovers from an elbow injury.
- The top closer in baseball this side of Edwin Díaz is expected to miss significant time, too.
Milwaukee Brewers star closer Devin Williams has two stress fractures in his back and is expected to miss around three months, sources tell ESPN. Williams pitched through back soreness in September, but it returned earlier this spring. He'll rehab and should return by midseason.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2024
- The legendary Bo Jackson is slated to be inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame on June 29.
Anders’ picks...
- Our pal Matthew Roberson continues to move up in the world. For his latest piece at GQ, he spoke to soccer legend David Beckham about his experience as a player and his enthusiasm for beer.
Loading comments...