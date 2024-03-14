Around the League in 60 Day ILs - Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Evan James, John Trupin and Zach Mason are here on Wednesday March 13th to feel extreme relief that Bryan Woo was merely given extra rest instead of scratched. Despite making some legit contact off of Yamamoto this afternoon, the Gregory Santos injury news is the talk of the town. What does his timeline look like? Will this necessitate another addition to the quickly thinning bullpen? Do Tai Pete, Lazaro Montes and Cole Young look as good as it seems? How would we make a quick $4,500? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

