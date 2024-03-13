Mariners Spring Training Game #19, 3/13/24, SEA @ LAD: Open Game Thread

After a sleepy loss on the road to Oakland yesterday that nonetheless featured some exciting stuff from Bryce Miller, today the Mariners travel to Camelback Ranch to face the Dodgers. There should be more offensive sizzle in this game, as the Mariners will deploy almost all regulars after giving them the day off yesterday, with the obvious exception of Cal Raleigh sitting for Seby Zavala. However, pitching fans hoping to see Bryan Woo will be disappointed as the Mariners decided to push Woo back for some extra rest, and will be going with a bullpen day started by Casey Lawrence.

Hump Day at Camelback Ranch ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ht6YBfUw96 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 13, 2024

The Dodgers are playing in their final game of the spring at Camelback Ranch and will be starting what seems to be pretty close to an Opening Day lineup minus former Mariners Teoscar Hernández, with the Betts-Ohtani-Freeman Triangle of Terror leading off. Mariners hitters will get their first look at Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who will make the start for the Dodgers. Yamamoto will throw a mid-90s fastball that can crank up to the upper 90s, but the real thing Mariners hitters will have to contend with is his nasty, sharply-dropping splitter, accented by a rainbow curveball and a short, tight slider. Have fun out there, fellas.

Game time: 12:55 PT

TV: MLB TV (LAD)

Radio: live on MLB.com; delayed on 710 Seattle Sports to 7 PT