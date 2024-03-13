Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/13/24: Gregory Santos, Taj Bradley, and Dylan Cease

Hello everyone! If there’s anything the last couple of days has taught us, it’s that no pitcher’s health is secure. Today’s news is sadly no different...
In Mariners news...
- Things aren’t looking too good for our newly-acquired reliever.
Gregory Santos felt “a pinch” in his lat when warming up for a bullpen session yesterday, which prompted an MRI, which revealed a mild strain.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) March 12, 2024
“We think it’s not serious,” said Justin Hollander, who added that the recovery will be a matter of weeks at the earliest.
- In the wake of the Santos injury news, Daniel Kramer attempts to sort out the bullpen situation for the Mariners.
Around the league...
- The pitcher the Mariners traded for Gregory Santos probably won’t be ready for Opening Day at this rate either.
Prelander Berroa will be sidelined with arm/shoulder area issue. More info upcoming.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 12, 2024
- More pitchers are biting the dust around the league — young Rays right-hander Taj Bradley is getting an MRI after being scratched from his start for pectoral tightness.
- The Yankees seemingly dodged one bullet when Aaron Judge’s MRI on his abdominal area came back clean. The outfielder is hoping to be ready for Opening Day.
- Padres manager Mike Shildt says that top prospect Jackson Merrill will join the team when they go to Korea next week, seemingly paving the way for him to open as the team’s starting center fielder.
- The Dylan Cease market is reportedly heating back up, with the Yankees and (gulp) Rangers checking back in on the sweepstakes.
- Former Mets great Darryl Strawberry is in the hospital recovering from a heart attack. We wish him the best in his recovery!
