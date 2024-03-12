Bryce Miller sinks and swims, Mariners just sink, lose to A’s 4-2

Last year it felt at times like Bryce Miller was ferociously doggy paddling to keep up with MLB hitters who were at first bamboozled by his tricksy fastball before taking the galaxy brained approach of simply sitting heater, forcing Miller to make adjustments on the fly. Miller admirably adapted while neck-deep in the pressure cooker of starting MLB games, but this off-season he’s had the opportunity to tinker even more with his arsenal. It’s been well-publicized this spring that he’s added a splitter, but in today’s game against the A’s he heavily showcased an old friend, a sinker that he used to elicit a solid amount of weak contact.

The downside of the sinker was it cost Miller some of his command on the fastball, leading to him issuing back-to-back walks on nine pitches in the third.

“I just started yanking fastballs, trying to do too much with them,” said Miller postgame.

“Which was dumb.”

Still, Miller was pleased with his performance, noting that today he was able to get the sinker to behave better, moving down and in to right-handed hitters and getting hitters to swing over the top of the pitch. He was also happy with the splitter, which was down to the low 80s today with less horizontal movement but more depth, as opposed to where it was earlier in the spring.

“If I’m going below the zone with that, and then down and in to righties with the sinker, and then up with the four [seam], that’s a good triangle in itself, and that’s not even considering the cutter and the curveball.”

Miller also noted that his gyro slider (as opposed to his sweeping slider) has had some more cutter-type movement this year, but he thinks that will help him get up and in on lefties, and with the splitter he doesn’t have to rely on getting the slider into the zone as much.

With all these new pitches to play with, there is a chance Miller can occasionally lose focus, as he did with the two walks, the only real blemish on his day.

However, after a brief confab on the mound with Cal Raleigh and Dylan Moore, Miller was able to readjust. He did surrender an RBI single to Miguel Andujar, but got Shea Langeliers, who’d scalded a ground-ball double off him earlier, to fly out on a slider to end the inning. Langeliers was the only Athletic to make very hard (100 mph EV+) contact off Miller other than Ryan Noda, who got after a curveball for a deep flyout tracked down by Jonatan Clase in center field, but even the hard-hit balls weren’t particularly squared up. Miller said postgame that he cues himself by reminding himself to throw “through” Cal’s mask and not focusing on trying to make the pitches move, just trusting the pitches will move on their own.

“He looks great,” said Servais, praising the progress on Miller’s splitter particularly. “The balls’s coming out good, he’s continuing to get better, and he’s right on pace to be ready for the beginning of the season.”

The Mariners were able to tie up the game in the fifth thanks to a Brian Anderson home run and then briefly take the lead after Sam Haggerty rocketed a double off Alex Wood, followed by Dylan Moore doing what he does best and hitting off a lefty for an RBI single. Alas, the Mariners would strand both Moore and Cal Raleigh, who walked—giving him a perfect 3-for-3 in reaching base without actually recording an at-bat—when Luis Urías grounded into a double play. And doubly alas, Kirby Snead gave the lead right back in the bottom of the inning, surrendering a double and a two-run home run to Zack Gelof.

The Athletics would pull together one more run off Mariners reliever Carlos Vargas, who wasn’t as sharp as his last outing. Last time out Vargas threw almost entirely cutters and sliders; today he mixed in his fastball much more and while the velocity was good (95-97 mph), the results were not, as he walked the first batter he saw before giving up two straight base hits to load the bases with no outs. However, NTMMTOO (Not That Max Muncy, The Other One) took the first pitch he saw and grounded into a double play that scored a run but also recoded a crucial first two outs of the inning, and then Vargas got ahead of leadoff man Lawrence Butler 1-2 before getting him to fly out harmlessly to limit the damage in what could have been a tough inning. There’s still tons of promise with Vargas but his arsenal remains a work in progress.

The Mariners got a little something going in the eighth when Cole Tucker smoked a base hit into right off Emanuels, followed by Taylor Trammell beating out a weak grounder to put two on with one out for much buzzed-about prospect Cole Young. Young got badly fooled by an off-speed pitch, getting caught in a half swing, then took a called strike to put him in an 0-2 hole. He did work the count full, but struck out swinging at another off-speed pitch, and Spencer Packard popped out to end the threat. The Mariners again threatened in the ninth when Cade Marlowe led off with a double, but Marlowe was called out at third on a double steal and Ryan Bliss struck out to end the game. Alas and alack.

Other notables and quotables:

Lazaro Montes got into the game in the seventh and stroked a solid line drive single off journeyman reliever Michael Kelly:

Lazaro Montes gets into the game and hits a line drive single: pic.twitter.com/yrmKATY0z3 — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) March 12, 2024

Montes also got plunked in the thigh by a pitch at 96 mph in the ninth in his only other at-bat; we will check in tomorrow and make sure the big fella is okay, as he came out of the game for a pinch-runner but seemed to be moving around in the dugout okay.