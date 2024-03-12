Mariners Spring Training Game #18, 3/12/24, SEA at OAK: Open Game Thread

The Mariners travel to Hohokam Stadium for a game against the A’s today. Bryce Miller will make his third start of the spring as most of the starters will enjoy a day off after yesterday’s 13-3 loss against the Padres.

More ⚾️ on the way! pic.twitter.com/a1tSP0VvWs — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 12, 2024

Fun prospects things: OF Lazaro Montes is listed as a reserve for today’s game. Cole Young and Harry Ford, fresh off a sizzling performance of “Careless Whisper” on saxophone for the Mariners Clubhouse Band, are also listed as reserves.

Less fun health updates things: Gregory Santos felt a “pinch” while warming up to throw a bullpen yesterday. An MRI revealed some minor lat inflammation, unrelated to the lat strain he had a few years ago. He’ll be shut down in order for the inflammation to calm down, probably for the next couple of weeks, and won’t be ready for Opening Day, but won’t require surgery, likely because he alerted the training staff to the discomfort he felt early on rather than trying to push through it. We stan a self-care king.

Game time: 1:05 PT

TV: no

Radio: MLB.com (live); 710 Seattle Sports (delayed to 7 PM)