Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/12/24: Jorge Polanco, Lucas Giolito, and Gerrit Cole

In Mariners news...
- Mariners manager Scott Servais details second baseman Jorge Polanco as a perfect addition to the team, especially highlighting his work ethic and positive attitude.
Around the league...
- The Boston Red Sox have announced that RHP Lucas Giolito will undergo surgery for his right elbow, although the extent of his injury is still unknown.
- The San Francisco Giants have released infielder J.D. Davis after he went unclaimed on outright waivers. Per the current CBA, the Giants would’ve owed Davis all of his $6.9 million salary. However, since the salary amount was arrived at through an arbitration hearing, and the CBA does not guarantee arbitration salaries from a hearing, the team exercised a loophole that will allow them to only owe Davis 30 days of termination pay, or around $1.1 million. ($)
- New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to have an MRI on his pitching elbow after experiencing some difficulty bouncing back between starts.
- In his first appearance with the New York Mets since the 2022 postseason, closer Edwin Diaz is back like he never left, and has his sights set on playing in the 2024 All-Star Game with his brother, Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz.
Becca’s picks...
- NFL free agency has begun! Which moves have surprised you the most so far?
Loading comments...