 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/12/24: Jorge Polanco, Lucas Giolito, and Gerrit Cole

Injury updates and more from around baseball.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Francisco Giants v Seattle Mariners Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...