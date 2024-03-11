Brown is the color of the Mariners’ energy, lose on 3/11 to Padres, 13-3

The band 311 got its name from the Omaha police code for indecent exposure after a friend of the band was arrested for skinny dipping. Today, 3/11, the Mariners suffered some indecent exposure of their own after a 13-3 loss to the Padres.

After getting roughed up against the Rangers in his second outing of the spring, Logan Gilbert came out firing some heat against the Padres, needing just 12 pitches to put away the top of the Padres lineup with two strikeouts. Gilbert featured his fastball heavily in the first inning (nine fastballs to just three off-speed pitches), sitting 97-98 on the gun in Peoria.

Gilbert wouldn’t be able to carry that energy through the rest of his start, though. Despite starting the second inning with a four-pitch strikeout getting Manny Machado waving after a slider, the Padres scraped across a run and forced Gilbert to throw 20-plus pitches in the second, with Padres 13th-rounder and NRI Graham Pauley flicking a splitter off the end of his bat into the outfield followed by a sharply-struck ground ball double from Luis Campusano that gave the Padres their first run of the day.

The Friars would get to Logan again in the third, forcing him to throw another 20-plus pitch inning, as Gilbert struggled with his command, issuing two walks in the inning after Jackson Merrill led off the inning with a first-pitch-swinging single to load the bases. That brought up Manny Machado, who poked a ball up the middle to bring home two of those runners, and a sac fly stretched the Padres lead to 4-1. Austin Voth, who replaced Gilbert in the fourth, allowed one more run—a solo home run to Jackson Merrill—to stretch the score to 5-1.

The Mariners hitters were more productive against Yu Darvish than they’d been the last time these two teams matched up, when Darvish struck out six Mariners in fewer than three innings, but despite only striking out once, the Mariners also only scraped one inning off Darvish over four innings, a soft-contact special on an infield hit that Mitch Haniger beat out, and a fly ball single from Luis Urías.

As they did last time, the Mariners roughed up Darvish’s replacement Enyel de los Santos; Urías led off the inning by cracking a leadoff double (105 mph EV), and then J.P. Crawford hit his first home run of the spring, sneaking a ball (94 mph EV) over the right field fence to bring the Mariners closer, 5-3.

JP Crawford's two-run homer ... traveled 372 feet. pic.twitter.com/5EqAMOX5Kb — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 11, 2024

However, through the forced perspective of spring training, what at first appeared to be close was actually very far away. The Padres stretched the lead back out in the sixth. Mauricio Llovera allowed the first two runners he saw to reach before surrendering a three-run homer to pinch-hitter Eguy Rosario to make it 8-3; the Padres tacked on another two in the eighth against Levi Stoudt, who hit 95-96 on the gun in Peoria but also gave up some hard contact. (He also got very annoyingly hosed on a ball that hit third base, scoring a second run). Marcelo Perez got roughed up in the ninth, surrendering a three-run home run of his own. The number of the day is three.

Highlights and Lowlights: