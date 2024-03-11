Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/11/24: Ryne Stanek, Lawrence Butler, and Nick Ahmed

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have third baseman Jason Vosler to a minor league deal.
The Mariners have signed third baseman Jason Vosler to a minor-league deal, per his MiLB profile. The 30-year-old spent last season in the Reds organization, making the Opening Day roster before spending most of the season with Triple-A Louisville. https://t.co/oIT9ERFLmh pic.twitter.com/Q95jNVcK2l— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) March 10, 2024
- The team’s most recent signee, Ryne Stanek, details what it’s like being traded to a division rival and what he’s enjoyed about joining the Mariners so far.
Around the league...
- Oakland A’s outfielder Lawrence Butler is proving himself as one of the key pieces of the team’s rebuild, and is primed for a breakout 2024 season.
- With injuries to both outfielders Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar, the St. Louis Cardinals have been forced to restructure their plans for a starting outfield, and are working through the possibilities during Spring Training.
- The San Francisco Giants’ battle for the starting shortstop position continues, with recent addition Nick Ahmed currently taking the lead over Marco Luciano. ($)
- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Johnny DeLuca has suffered a broken hand after being hit by a pitch in the team’s game yesterday against the Boston Red Sox. DeLuca is expected to be out for at least 4-6 weeks.
Becca’s picks...
- The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team are your 2024 W Gold Cup champions!
CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/aRhZqtZZfB— U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) March 11, 2024
Loading comments...