Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/11/24: Ryne Stanek, Lawrence Butler, and Nick Ahmed

Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
Oakland Athletics v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

  • The Mariners have third baseman Jason Vosler to a minor league deal.
  • The team’s most recent signee, Ryne Stanek, details what it’s like being traded to a division rival and what he’s enjoyed about joining the Mariners so far.

  • The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team are your 2024 W Gold Cup champions!

