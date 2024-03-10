Mariners Spring Training Game #16, 3/10/24, SEA vs. SF: Open Game Thread

The M’s have been on a little bit of a roll in the last week or so, winning three of their last four games. Spring training doesn’t matter, but it’s always more enjoyable to watch them pull out a W. After yesterday’s 7-5 win in Maryvale against the Brewers, the Mariners will head back to Peoria to square off against the Giants, and George Kirby will be on the mound.

George on the bump pic.twitter.com/cc07K5tuCw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 10, 2024

Marcelo Perez, Trent Thornton, Tayler Saucedo, Ty Buttrey, and Trevor Kelley are all slated to get some work in after Kirby. In other Mariners news, the Ryne Stanek signing was made official (that’s good!), with Jackson Kowar hitting the 60-day IL in preparation for Tommy John surgery (that’s bad).

It’s a split-squad day for the Giants, and in Peoria, they’ll be starting former Mariners farmhand Tommy Romero on the mound. As for the lineup, we’ll get another look at Jung-hoo Lee, as well as top prospects Marco Luciano and Heliot Ramos.

The squads for the split squad ⬇️



Game one: 1:05 pm PT (@KNBR)

Game two: 1:10 pm PT pic.twitter.com/BVjNcuTXtj — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 10, 2024

Thanks to Daylight Savings Time arriving and Arizona abstaining from the time change, today’s first pitch will be at 1:10pm PDT. Whatever your feelings on DST, I would hope we can all agree that 7pm sunsets are more than welcome. There’s no TV feed today, unfortunately, but you’ll be able to turn your radio dial to 710 AM Seattle Sports, where Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims will be calling the action.