Nuts and Boltons - Who Will Stand Atop The Pile? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Evan James, Kate Preusser and Anders Jorstad here on Friday March 8th, to languish the temporary loss of Noelvi Marte and talk Mariners as Emerson Hancock gets rocked in Arizona. We talk the mystery of Urias, the myriad of options at third base, both real and imaginary. We find the difference between Trammel and Marlowe and make a prediction about who makes the team out of camp. We dig far, far too deep into the bullpen pile and examine the final competitors angling for that last, elusive roster spot. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Get your MY BOOKIE DEPOSIT BONUS OF 50% and support the show! —> https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/MeetattheMitt

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://macdougallbats.com/

We are partnering with MY BOOKIE to give you an extra 50% on your first deposit!

Follow our link to sign-up: https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt