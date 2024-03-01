Mariners Spring Training Game #7, 3/1/24, SEA vs. COL: Open Game Thread

Happy March, everyone! Opening Day may still be a few weeks away, but the countdown can begin in earnest. For today’s Cactus League matchup, the Mariners will be hosting the Rockies in Peoria, and Bryan Woo will be making his first start of spring. Can I get a “WOOOOOOO!” in the comments?

Bryan Woo makes his spring debut as we kick off the weekend vs. the Rockies. #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/FFDTDxP026 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 1, 2024

This lineup is less of a B-squad and more of a D-squad, but Ryan Bliss getting the start at shortstop is worth a look, and we’ll get another chance to take a look at Josh Rojas’s hot corner defense. As for the Rockies, they’ll be rolling with one-time ace Kyle Freeland, and a lineup that could be pretty close to what they run out on Opening Day.

Today’s first pitch is at 12:10pm PST, and will be available on ROOT. I, for one, will miss the charm of the webcasts the past two days. If you’d rather have an audio-only experience, the game will also be broadcast live on 710 Seattle Sports.