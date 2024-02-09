Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/9/24: Pitchers and Catchers, Streaming Packages, and the Summer Olympics

Hello everyone! I hope everyone has had a pleasant week so far. It’s hard to believe that we’re officially less than a week away from Mariners pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and that Dodgers P’s & C’s are already working out in Arizona today. Let’s recap the latest from around baseball as teams prepare to begin spring workouts.

In Mariners news...

For the guys who aren’t coming to big league camp, plenty of M’s prospects will be getting work at mini camp. It’s likely we even see a handful of these guys appear in big league spring training games during split squad days.

Minor League Mini-Camp is looking stacked pic.twitter.com/Bqq0jfpF4j — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) February 8, 2024

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

Robin Lopez, notable Mariners fan and reading enthusiast — he’s just like me! Except, you know, I suck at basketball.