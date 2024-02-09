Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/9/24: Pitchers and Catchers, Streaming Packages, and the Summer Olympics

Hello everyone! I hope everyone has had a pleasant week so far. It’s hard to believe that we’re officially less than a week away from Mariners pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and that Dodgers P’s & C’s are already working out in Arizona today. Let’s recap the latest from around baseball as teams prepare to begin spring workouts.
In Mariners news...
- For the guys who aren’t coming to big league camp, plenty of M’s prospects will be getting work at mini camp. It’s likely we even see a handful of these guys appear in big league spring training games during split squad days.
Minor League Mini-Camp is looking stacked pic.twitter.com/Bqq0jfpF4j— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) February 8, 2024
Around the league...
- Rays general manager Erik Neander and skipper Kevin Cash each received multi-year extensions to stick in Tampa.
- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is hoping to roll out an MLB-run direct-to-consumer streaming package for half of the league’s teams by 2025.
- Major League Baseball is mulling over the possibility of allowing its players participate in the 2028 summer Olympics, considering how the league would have to adjust to that scenario.
- Several key free agents remain without a home for 2024. Christian Otteman at Pitcher List tried to find the best fits for those players.
- The MLB.com crew previewed the MVP races for 2024, giving plenty of love to the M’s young superstar center fielder.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs broke down the 2024 preseason team ZiPS projections.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs wonders if it’s possible to succeed as a pitcher without a four-seam fastball.
- Sportico released the list of the top 100 highest earning athletes in the world. This report showed that Shohei Ohtani makes nearly six times more money in annual endorsement deals than the second-highest MLB player.
Anders’ picks...
- Robin Lopez, notable Mariners fan and reading enthusiast — he’s just like me! Except, you know, I suck at basketball.
Robin Lopez reading a book at Bucks game after they traded him today pic.twitter.com/3WFHYezvBH— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2024
Loading comments...