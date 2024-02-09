FanPost Friday: Last minute moves, pitchers & catchers, and new Mariners hats

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. We have less than a week until pitchers and catcher report to Spring Training and we’ll get our first backfields glimpses into the 2024 squad. I’m looking forward to some ace phone camera videography from the usual intrepid beat reporters who will be providing tasty morsels of pitching footage from behind fences on our Twitter feeds. And then in about two weeks we’ll get our first Mariners Cactus League action. Look at this gorgeous little schedule:

Counting down the days!



Our 2024 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule is here https://t.co/jEKXZkUlbJ pic.twitter.com/ojcEbyTCAt — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 6, 2024

And we’ve got some practice squad rosters and NRIs, too!

Minor League Mini-Camp is looking stacked pic.twitter.com/Bqq0jfpF4j — Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) February 8, 2024

ONE WEEK until pitchers and catchers report



Here’s a look at our non-roster invitations to camp: https://t.co/r9BTaXUhas pic.twitter.com/sH8J0bAhYG — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 7, 2024

In light of the oncoming practice baseball, I’ve got a few grab bag items for us to discuss this week.

Gregory Santos

If you read about the trade here already then you’re probably reasonably excited about adding this guy to an already potentially very nasty bullpen. I know I am. If not, take a gander.

Profane, not-safe-for-work, things of that nature. Yep, that’ll play.

New Mariners Hats

Right after I posted the last FPF on recent Mariners uniform changes, the Spring Training hats were leaked via Uni-Watch. My love for the teal is well-documented around these parts, so consider me very happy with these:

Curious to see how these look in person because that is definitely a lighter shade of teal than the actual uniform shade of teal or the teal brim on the on-field hats they wear with the teals. Either way, I’m into it. The Mariners haven’t worn a teal crown/navy brim hat on field since at least 1996. Always thought this one was underrated.

Just yesterday, they announced that teams will also have a separate batting practice hats and the Mariners dipped into the logo archive and dropped a unconventional banger:

Another M’s hat drop courtesy of @UniWatch. This is their BP hat for 2024. Loving the late 80s logo in the current colors https://t.co/fDSWqM7cXJ pic.twitter.com/K8IvFMZJ91 — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) February 7, 2024

I loooove a tri-panel hat. Very aesthetically pleasing to me in addition to the traditional aspect of them. And the “yellow S” logo in the teal/navy/silver color scheme? Yeah, buddy. I’m in.

One last uniform bit, we gotta take a look at the poll results for favorite current Mariners uniform. What a battle!

Home whites, City Connects, and the navy alts found dead in a ditch! They were even outvoted by the dearly departed road greys! My goodness. I was honestly not expecting such an outpouring for two overwhelming favorites, the Sunday off-whites and the teals. Shoutout to the those extra seven teal voters, you’re the real MVPs.

Okay, let’s finish this up with a poll!

Poll Which of these player acquisitions do you think will end up being the most impactful one for the 2024 Mariners? Gregory Santos

Jorge Polanco

Mitch Garver

Mitch Haniger

Austin Voth

Luke Raley

Luis Urías

Jackson Kowar

Other, answer in comments vote view results 9% Gregory Santos (27 votes)

47% Jorge Polanco (142 votes)

25% Mitch Garver (75 votes)

4% Mitch Haniger (14 votes)

0% Austin Voth (2 votes)

10% Luke Raley (31 votes)

2% Luis Urías (6 votes)

0% Jackson Kowar (1 vote)

0% Other, answer in comments (0 votes) 298 votes total Vote Now

That’s all folks! Have a great weekend and keep your eyes on LL next week and beyond for all the Mariners Spring Training content we can possibly scrape together.