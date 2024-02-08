Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/8/24: Gary Sánchez, Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., and Pete Alonso

Good morning everyone! We are inching ever closer to spring training (Padres and Dodgers pitchers and catchers report tomorrow!) Let’s get to the latest from around the sport.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners released their list of non-roster invitees! Reminder that anyone on the 40-man roster is automatically invited, so if you see someone missing, check the 40-man before you get upset about them not being included!
ONE WEEK until pitchers and catchers report
Here's a look at our non-roster invitations to camp:
- Daniel Kramer reports that the Mariners plan to give Cole Young a lot of action in spring training this year, and that Harry Ford appears likely to see infield reps as the organization prepares to make room for his debut.
Around the league...
- A confusing offseason for the Brewers continues, as Milwaukee has signed catcher Gary Sánchez to a one-year deal even though they already have one of the game’s best catchers in William Contreras.
- Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. won a record-breaking arbitration case against the Blue Jays, earning $19.9M for 2024.
- The New York Mets do not appear likely to sign star first baseman Pete Alonso to a contract extension prior to him reaching free agency at the end of the season. Considering Alonso hired Scott Boras as his agent this offseason, that tracks.
- The Fangraphs released their preseason playoff odds, which are pretty friendly to Seattle!
- Major League Baseball is partnering with Netflix for their own version of Hard Knocks, where they will follow and chronicle the Red Sox 2024 season.
- Marc Normandin at Baseball Prospectus breaks down the wild mess that John Fisher has created for himself with seemingly nobody wanting to give him the funding he wants for an A’s ballpark. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- Dune-heads, unite!
Over 6 minutes of 'DUNE 2' has been released.
(Source: @Fandango) pic.twitter.com/0QZyVQw1zK
