Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/7/24: Jose Altuve, Clayton Kershaw, and Truck Day

In Mariners news...
- There’s a lot of hype around the Mariners position player prospects, but there are still plenty of arms to be excited about on the farm, including one name you might not have heard that’s turning heads, per Daniel Kramer.
- Michael Ajeto at Baseball Prospectus analyzed the Mariners’ acquisition of Gregory Santos, breaking down what Santos does well and how Seattle can make him even better. ($)
- It’s happening! Yesterday was Mariners Truck Day.
- I don’t know about you all, but I’m looking forward to watching some Cactus League baseball!
Around the league...
- Jose Altuve, who was set to become a free agent after the end of the 2024 season, has struck a deal with Houston to stick around for the next five seasons.
- It was only a matter of time: Clayton Kershaw is going back to the Dodgers on a one-year deal.
- The Dodgers also played a little game of bullpen musical chairs, signing righty Ryan Brasier and dealing left-hander Caleb Ferguson to the Yankees. Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs has the breakdown.
- The always-anticipated PECOTA team projections from Baseball Prospectus are now out, and they seem to be a little low on the Mariners.
- Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman made headlines yesterday when she said the A’s planned relocation to Vegas “doesn’t make sense,” and that she believes the organization should seek out a way to keep the team Oakland.
- The M’s managed to avoid arbitration with all of their players, but several players have completed their arb cases with others about to be decided. So far, players are doing remarkably well this year, with a 5-2 record over owners to this point.
- Michael Clair at MLB caught up with Bhutan Baseball, which is making major strides after one of their photos went viral last year.
- It really is a travesty that the Mariners didn’t sign this guy. He’s got the name of three Mariner greats!
