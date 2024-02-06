Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/6/24: Bobby Witt Jr., Ryan Brasier, Jorge Soler

In Mariners news...
- Brent Stecker at Seattle Sports 710 AM predicts a breakout season in the Mariners’ newest bullpen addition Gregory Santos.
Around the league...
- The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a mega-extension with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. that will keep him with the team through at least the 2034 season. The deal is worth $288.7 million over 11 guaranteed seasons, and includes a three-year team option that could bring the contract to $377.7 million over 14 seasons.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded LHP Caleb Ferguson to the New York Yankees for LHP Matt Gage and righty pitching prospect Christian Zazueta Jr. Shortly after, the Dodgers filled their open bullpen spot by signing veteran RHP Ryan Brasier to a two-year/$9 million deal.
- Free agent DH Jorge Soler is reportedly drawing interest from the San Francisco Giants.
- The Milwaukee Brewers have signed free agent RHP Jakob Junis to a one-year/$7 million deal, pending a physical.
Becca’s picks...
- Yesterday afternoon, the Seattle Storm announced the signing of eight-time WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike, creating a new big three for the Storm. Following their recent acquisitions of both Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, will the team finally be a contender again?
Nneka Ogwumike gives the Seattle Storm another big three along with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd. Does it make the Storm a WNBA championship contender? https://t.co/r0DBQHfe4Q— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) February 5, 2024
