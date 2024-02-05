 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/5/24: Clayton Kershaw, Jay Jackson, and Travis Jankowski

A light batch of Monday links.

By Becca Weinberg
Division Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v. Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • A pair of jersey number updates for catcher Seby Zavala and RHP Bryan Woo:

Around the league...

  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in touch with free agent Clayton Kershaw, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery and yet to sign with a team. As one of the franchises most successful pitchers ever, the team said it won’t ever close the door on bringing Kershaw back.
  • The Minnesota Twins have signed RHP Jay Jackson to a big league contract, becoming Jackson’s 10th MLB team in 16 professional seasons.
  • Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski discusses his reunion with the Rangers following free agency and why he wanted to stay re-sign with the team.

Becca’s picks...

  • Lumen Field will be hosting six FIFA World Cup matches in 2026!

