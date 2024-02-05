Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/5/24: Clayton Kershaw, Jay Jackson, and Travis Jankowski

In Mariners news...
- A pair of jersey number updates for catcher Seby Zavala and RHP Bryan Woo:
C Seby Zavala will wear number 33. RHP Bryan Woo switches from number 33 to number 22. Last worn by C Luis Torrens in 2023. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/T4Qne6FfKS— MLB Jersey Numbers (@NumbersMLB) February 3, 2024
Around the league...
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are still in touch with free agent Clayton Kershaw, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery and yet to sign with a team. As one of the franchises most successful pitchers ever, the team said it won’t ever close the door on bringing Kershaw back.
- The Minnesota Twins have signed RHP Jay Jackson to a big league contract, becoming Jackson’s 10th MLB team in 16 professional seasons.
- Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski discusses his reunion with the Rangers following free agency and why he wanted to stay re-sign with the team.
Becca’s picks...
- Lumen Field will be hosting six FIFA World Cup matches in 2026!
Seattle is ready.️⚽️@LumenField will play host to 6 matches, including a @USMNT group stage match, during the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/Z0EdOGz8FW— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) February 4, 2024
