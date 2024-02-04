Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/4/24: Gregory Santos, Mason Miller, and Phil Maton

The powers that be in the baseball world woke up on Saturday and decided the stove had cooled down way too much for their liking.
In Mariners news...
- Our beloved Mariners made a deal yesterday to send RHP Prelander Berroa, OF Zach DeLoach, and the 69th pick in the 2024 MLB draft to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Gregory Santos. There is now an absolutely lethal trio of arms out in the Mariners bullpen.
Adding some to the 'pen!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 3, 2024
We've acquired RHP Gregory Santos from the White Sox in exchange for RHP Prelander Berroa, OF Zach DeLoach and a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.
https://t.co/uhUAp4K92R pic.twitter.com/e2DxNz8oZm
- Bryce Miller showed a little love to his former teammate after the news broke.
Adios mi hermano— B Money (@Bryce_miller9) February 3, 2024
- Big thread of new 2024 Mariners jersey numbers. Personally I’m a very big fan of Brian Woo shifting to #22 and Polanco choosing #7.
C/DH Mitch Garver will wear number 18. OF Cade Marlowe switches from number 18 to number 2. Last worn by C Tom Murphy in 2023. #Mariners— MLB Jersey Numbers (@NumbersMLB) February 3, 2024
- I choose to believe there is a correlation between the Mariners perfectly average ranking on this chart, and their ranking on the Chili’s proximity chart from earlier this week.
Ranking MLB stadiums based on their Yelp reviews— BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) February 3, 2024
- The Mariners signed righty Heath Hembree to a minor league deal, per the MiLB transactions log. The 35-year-old has appeared in 358 big league games, the majority of those coming with Boston, and threw 1.1 scoreless innings in a single game with the Rays last year.
Around the league...
- A short ten minutes after their trade with the Mariners, the White Sox finalized a trade to acquire OF Dominic Fletcher from the Diamondbacks for RHP Christian Mena.
White Sox made another trade, per ESPN sources: They're getting outfielder Dominic Fletcher from the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Cristian Mena. Between Fletcher and DeLoach, they've added to an outfield that was sorely lacking in depth.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2024
- I can’t explain it, but this is like at the beginning of an apocalypse movie when the main character is eating breakfast and you can hear the news in the background describing a “bizarre new illness that has state officials concerned.” What I’m saying is I think the Rays are going to make Phil Maton into a problem.
RHP Phil Maton is finalizing a deal with the Rays, per source. Maton had a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances for the Astros in 2023.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 3, 2024
- See the above caption, but apply it to Dinelson Lamet and the Dodgers.
Dinelson Lamet to Dodgers. Minors deal with MLB spring invite.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2024
- Anytime I get to speak positively about something Oakland A’s related these days I actually get a little excited. If you watched Mason Miller throw at all last year, chances are he caught your attention. Miller started the 2023 season at Class-A Stockton, advanced up to AA, then AAA, before finally arriving at the big league level to pitch 33.1 innings before injury ended his season. The A’s, hoping to keep the impressive talent healthy for a full season, are going to start him in the bullpen in 2024, though they aren’t ruling out the possibility of him starting if needed.
Mason Miller is in the mix to serve as the A's closer to begin 2024, per @MartinJGallegos.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 2, 2024
The fireballer racked up 73 K's over 52.2 IP across four levels last season, including impressive showings in the bigs.
- Mookie Betts is really confident going into 2024.
"Every game is gonna be the other team's World Series" -Mookie Betts— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 4, 2024
- Shohei Ohtani (you may have heard of him) says he should be good to go for the Dodgers first game of the season on March 20 in Seoul.
Shohei Ohtani said he is "very confident" he'll be DH'ing for the Dodgers when they open their season in South Korea. He said he's right on scheduling on the hitting side and will start hitting velocity when he reports to Arizona.— Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) February 3, 2024
- Joey Votto is still on the free agent market, but he’s just embarked on a new mission: get a selfie with every NHL team’s mascot during the All-Star Week festivities.
Nick’s pick...
- I want to eat a Cinnabon here so bad you have no idea.
Im at the curling match, I'm at the shopping mall, I'm at the combination curling match and shopping mall @SickosCommittee— Andrew (@PsuMetsFan) February 3, 2024
- Go Cougs.
MOUNTAIN LION RUNNING ON HOMESTAKE PASS OUTSIDE BUTTE: Thanks to Sophia Ritachka for sending this video she captured of a mountain lion running on Homestake Pass outside Butte.— NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) February 2, 2024
Share Your Photos and Videos: https://t.co/BkRut1LKv3 pic.twitter.com/OEtugjK8B4
