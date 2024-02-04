 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/4/24: Gregory Santos, Mason Miller, and Phil Maton

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

The powers that be in the baseball world woke up on Saturday and decided the stove had cooled down way too much for their liking.

In Mariners news...

  • Our beloved Mariners made a deal yesterday to send RHP Prelander Berroa, OF Zach DeLoach, and the 69th pick in the 2024 MLB draft to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for RHP Gregory Santos. There is now an absolutely lethal trio of arms out in the Mariners bullpen.
  • Bryce Miller showed a little love to his former teammate after the news broke.
  • Big thread of new 2024 Mariners jersey numbers. Personally I’m a very big fan of Brian Woo shifting to #22 and Polanco choosing #7.
  • I choose to believe there is a correlation between the Mariners perfectly average ranking on this chart, and their ranking on the Chili’s proximity chart from earlier this week.
  • The Mariners signed righty Heath Hembree to a minor league deal, per the MiLB transactions log. The 35-year-old has appeared in 358 big league games, the majority of those coming with Boston, and threw 1.1 scoreless innings in a single game with the Rays last year.

Around the league...

  • A short ten minutes after their trade with the Mariners, the White Sox finalized a trade to acquire OF Dominic Fletcher from the Diamondbacks for RHP Christian Mena.
  • I can’t explain it, but this is like at the beginning of an apocalypse movie when the main character is eating breakfast and you can hear the news in the background describing a “bizarre new illness that has state officials concerned.” What I’m saying is I think the Rays are going to make Phil Maton into a problem.
  • See the above caption, but apply it to Dinelson Lamet and the Dodgers.
  • Anytime I get to speak positively about something Oakland A’s related these days I actually get a little excited. If you watched Mason Miller throw at all last year, chances are he caught your attention. Miller started the 2023 season at Class-A Stockton, advanced up to AA, then AAA, before finally arriving at the big league level to pitch 33.1 innings before injury ended his season. The A’s, hoping to keep the impressive talent healthy for a full season, are going to start him in the bullpen in 2024, though they aren’t ruling out the possibility of him starting if needed.
  • Mookie Betts is really confident going into 2024.
  • Shohei Ohtani (you may have heard of him) says he should be good to go for the Dodgers first game of the season on March 20 in Seoul.

Nick’s pick...

  • I want to eat a Cinnabon here so bad you have no idea.
  • Go Cougs.

