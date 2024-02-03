 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/3/24: Ty France, Theo Epstein, and Ross Stripling

If you held out hope that Theo Epstein would one day rescue the Mariners, I’m sorry for your loss.

By Anders Jorstad
Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Hello folks! It’s the weekend, and it’s time to dig into the latest news from the sport we all love.

In Mariners news...

  • Ty France is looking good as the offseason winds down!
  • The M’s have been busy on the international amateur front the last couple of weeks.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Now I haven’t seen the first two Sonic movies but I did play Sonic Adventure 2 for the GameCube more than any other game as a kid...so if they’re basing this new movie off that game I might have to see it.

