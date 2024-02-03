Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/3/24: Ty France, Theo Epstein, and Ross Stripling

Hello folks! It’s the weekend, and it’s time to dig into the latest news from the sport we all love.
In Mariners news...
- Ty France is looking good as the offseason winds down!
Ty France looking great in a recent retest assessment day pic.twitter.com/8ZHzsNVMbn— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) February 2, 2024
- The M’s have been busy on the international amateur front the last couple of weeks.
¡Bienvenido a la familia!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) February 3, 2024
Say hello to the latest round of international signees
https://t.co/AmFVb1yg1L pic.twitter.com/9HgJjRTKJK
Around the league...
- Theo Epstein is rejoining the Red Sox, this time as a part-owner and advisor for the franchise.
- The A’s shored up their pitching depth by acquiring veteran right-hander Ross Stripling in a deal with the Giants.
- The Mets have agreed to a one-year deal with right-hander Shintaro Fujinami.
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN and the Baseball America staff each separately dropped their organizational farm system rankings. ($)
- Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports gave a grade to each team’s offseason so far.
- Davy Andrews at Fangraphs believes Byron Buxton deserves a chance at playing center field again.
Anders’ picks...
- Now I haven’t seen the first two Sonic movies but I did play Sonic Adventure 2 for the GameCube more than any other game as a kid...so if they’re basing this new movie off that game I might have to see it.
First logo for ‘SONIC 3’.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 2, 2024
In theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/6pLK971HaV
