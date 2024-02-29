Seattle Mariners offer plenty of tasty bites, but can't finish plate in loss to White Sox

Writing a player profile piece for our 40 in 40 series can be likened to eating a stack of pancakes. You can really make a meal of it, dig in and enjoy. Once you’ve eaten several stacks of pancakes though, you’re ready for a different breakfast food. Spring training is here to break up that monotony, and we’re making waffles! (The superior French toast still awaits us on March 28th when the regular season begins). One thing great about the waffles that is spring training is that it truly matters not if we don’t finish the whole plate, only what the quality of the bites we took were. Even though the Seattle Mariners ultimately fell to the Chicago White Sox 6-5, there was plenty of flavor in the experience.

I’m not sure if I’ve ever had waffles with any kind of heat, but my dedication to the bit combined with watching Bryce Miller pitch now has me wanting to try out some topped with spicy honey. It was only two innings for Miller’s spring debut, and everyone was wondering if we would get a chance to see the new splitter. His first inning of work didn’t allow for the new pitch to make an appearance, and he started a little rough when Nicky Lopez doubled on a line drive to left, and later an Eloy Jiménez singled him home. That was all the damage Miller would allow in his appearance, on the scoreboard or the basepaths, and he netted his three outs for the first inning with a couple routine fly-outs and getting Andrew Vaughn to swing through some high heat for a strikeout on three pitches.

In the second inning, our waffles were finally topped with some delicious splitter syrup, and it did not disappoint. Hailed as an addition to his repertoire that seeks to make his deadly fastball even deadlier, we saw it do just that, as he followed up that splitter syrup with some spicy fastball honey to get Kevin Pillar to strikeout to start the second inning.

Nasty pitching alert



Bryce Miller's new splitter -> elevated fastball for the K pic.twitter.com/2iyRkUBrfB — Serenity (@HiImSerenity) February 29, 2024

Miller would finish the inning and his night going 1-2-3, getting Max Stassi to hit an easy grounder back to him and then getting Peyton Burdick to go down looking. Bryce ultimately threw five splitters in the second inning (one more than was planned), and they were impressive. He also was consistently touching 97 with his fastball, which was electric and living at the top of the zone where it does best. It is only one spring training outing of two innings, but if it is indeed a preview for the kind of stuff we’ll see from Miller this year, a step forward looks not only imminent, but promised. Behind the scenes he also gave Rob Friedman and the baseball world at large a look at what is a more refined (possibly final?) version of his splitter grip. Miller finished the day with a line of 2.0 IP, one earned run on two hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

Bryce Miller's NEW Splitter Grip.



[Miller's CY Young odds are +15000. Courtesy of @FDSportsbook ] pic.twitter.com/VDbttrQJ4Q — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 29, 2024

Gabe Speier made his spring debut when he started on the mound in the top of the third, and it started out well enough, getting Brett Phillips to chop an 0-2 pitch that almost hung enough on the rebound for a single, but then didn’t and Raley was able to field it and step on the bag for the first out. Nicky Lopez came up next and Speier couldn’t find the zone, falling behind 3-0 and only getting in one strike before walking him. One Yoán Moncada double later and Lopez scored. Gabe did get Andrew Vaughn to pop out behind the plate, and Mitch Garver may not be intended to get too many catcher reps this year, but he sure hasn’t forgotten how to get that mask off in a hurry, making the catch close to the net. Speier came close to getting the third out when Eloy Jiménez hit one to right field, but Cade Marlowe couldn’t get to it in time and had to play it on a hop, and Moncada scored easily with the off-target throw home. Paul DeJong singled, and Speier’s day was over.

The Mariners first got on the board in the second inning. Luis Urías sent one off the bottom of the wall in left field, and with it coming off at a weird angle he was able to make it all the way to third for a one out triple. Cade Marlowe lashed one into right field for an RBI single, and his first hit of spring, to drive him in. Veteran third baseman Brian Anderson came up next, and crushed one.

The Mariners wouldn’t score again in the second, but Jonatan Clase did show off the jets when he reached first on a single after some weak contact that only dribbled the ball forward. Samad Taylor also reached in the second inning on a bloop single, and was next to help the Mariners score in the fourth with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Cade Marlowe, who led off the inning with a double off the wall and a steal.

The fifth inning rolled around and so did the lineup, with major league locks and the major league maybes getting cycled out for the minor leaguers still waiting to make an impact, and hoping they can preview what that impact will be. Heck, some may even debut this year.

Two main points from listening to this:



1. Ty France may in fact get some looks at third base this year.



2. Cole Young (!) and Tyler Locklear mentioned as guys who could debut in 2024 and provide impact to the MLB club. https://t.co/hVm5S0bh5d — Anders Jorstad (@AndersJorstad) February 29, 2024

And if Cole Young were to debut this year, it sure would be interesting to see what that might look like.

COLE YOUNG HOME RUN.



His first Spring Training dinger was a no-doubter. pic.twitter.com/FbYxvSvPxB — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 29, 2024

Young’s home run put the Mariners up 5-4 at the time, but once and former Mariner Casey Lawrence had a rough outing in the seventh that left Seattle trailing 6-5, and ultimately that was the final score.

There were other highlights, including Jonny Farmelo making his spring debut in center field, untested on hard plays but looking more than capable with a routine catch. He also notched his first spring hit by nailing a 2-1 pitch for a gapper single, and then bagged a steal on a dropped ball by the catcher. Andrés Muñoz made his spring debut and impressed, pitching the fourth and giving up just one hit and striking out two. If you were missing his slider, then today did not disappoint.

Andrés Muñoz used SLIDER.



It's super effective! pic.twitter.com/RSrmCrWvcQ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 29, 2024