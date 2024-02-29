Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/29/24: Matt Brash, Colt Emerson, and Kolten Wong

Hello everyone and welcome to the final day of February! A special shout-out to the folks who are born on February 29 and only get to officially celebrate their special days on Leap Years. This one is for you.

In Mariners news...

In case you missed it (and it would have been difficult for you to have), Ryan Divish at the Seattle Times reported that Matt Brash’s injury might be worse than initially thought, and that while we don’t know anything for certain, there is some fear that he could miss a significant amount of time.

As Black History Month comes to a close, Victoria Hernandez of USA Today profiled Mariners play-by-play announcer Dave Sims.

It’s Swole Colt season. This is an exciting development for the power potential of one of Seattle’s top position player prospects.

It was probably noticeable on the stream. But last year’s first round pick Colt Emerson added 20 pounds of muscle this offseason. He said he’s hitting balls farther and feels more explosive. @BrockHuard would comment about his quads. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 28, 2024

This is certainly worth monitoring this spring when Emerson Hancock gets his way into games.

Well well well… could Emerson Hancock be on track to getting his old stuff back?



Cal Raleigh talked about his increased velo today on Brock and Salk pic.twitter.com/xq672xcqZ2 — Marine Layer Podcast (@MarineLayerPod) February 28, 2024

Around the league...