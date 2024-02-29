Mariners Spring Training Game #6, 2/29/24, CWS @ SEA: Open Game Thread

Good morning, everyone, and happy leap day! We’re celebrating with a rematch against the White Sox to close out February’s Cactus League slate, and while the Mariners’ lineup isn’t exactly the Opening Day one, there’s enough here to be worth paying attention to - especially Jonatan Clase in center, Bryce Miller’s first start of spring, and Mitch Garver behind the dish.

Another day of baseball



Watch today’s game on our Mariners Spring Training Webcast, live on https://t.co/6DJqubpp1u. pic.twitter.com/4tnRZVQ71s — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 29, 2024

Andrés Muñoz, Gabe Speier, Cody Bolton, Kirby Snead, Sean Poppen, and Holden Laws should all get some work in following Miller’s expected two innings. There’s at least one exciting prospect that should get some action in the later innings, too.

OF Jonny Farmelo is on the lineup card and is expected to play some centerfield today. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 29, 2024

The White Sox have a split-squad day today, so we’ll be seeing the lineup on the right. Lefty Jared Shuster is on the mound to start.

Today’s first pitch is at 12:10pm PST, and like yesterday, the game will be broadcast on Mariners.com with a two-camera setup and synchronized audio from 710 Seattle Sports. I thoroughly enjoyed the webcast yesterday, and if they wanted to add a few more before spring training wraps up, I wouldn’t say no. Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill, Jr. will be on the call.