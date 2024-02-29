Spring Training storyline: Hoping for improvement from France, Miller, and Woo

Earlier this week, we covered the battles for the fifth outfielder and in the middle of the bullpen, the only spots on the roster where how guys look in Spring Training (though not their Cactus League results) could conceivably matter. There will be other storylines too: an injury, a prospect who demands our attention, an underperforming veteran who we freak out about. Who’s to say what these will be—they are the unknown unknowns. Just a couple weeks in and already it looks like there’s a shakeup with the news that Luis Urías is behind, so Sam Haggerty will probably make the Opening Day roster. (I’m imagining Dylan Moore will become the right-handed third baseman, and Haggerty will slide into DMo’s spot as Luke Raley’s platoon partner in left field.)

But today we’re covering the last of three major storylines we know about in advance. If you have more that you’re specifically watching as we march toward April, I’d love to hear from you in the comments.

Will there be a French Renaissance?

Ty France had a very bad year last year. From 2020 through 2022, he was the 40th best hitter among those with at least 600 plate appearances. But then last year he came crashing down to being a merely average hitter, which won’t cut it as a defensively limited first baseman. To make matters worse, on the base paths, he went from “slow” to “wait, what?”.

It’s worth keeping some perspective on this, though. Even in France’s bad year, he was still a net positive, and he had extended stretches where he looked like the old Ty France. In August, for example, he had a wRC+ of 148. And there’s some hope from the fact that he underperformed his expected stats by a meaningful margin. His xwOBA of .339 isn’t far off from the good version of France. Finally, it’s worth remembering that sometimes guys just have down years and bounce right back. It happens all the time.

Still, we’re hoping to see a big bounceback from Ty, a rebirth from France, a French Renaissance. The good news is that he’s taken matters into his own hands rather than just relying on positive regression; at J.P. Crawford’s direction, France spent much of the offseason working out at Driveline. My conspiracy theory last year was that he was playing through a lower-body injury, which would have explained both the sudden drop in sprint speed and the lack of power while he was still making plenty of contact. Sounds like that was just me wearing a tin foil hat, but Ty does report that one of the things he worked on at Driveline was getting into his lower half better.

The early signs are good as he laced a double down the opposite field line in his first spring at-bat, and he looks notably faster on the bases already.

Ty France running from second to third faster than you have ever seen him. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/W9qNWwoR3q — Brent Stecker (@BrentStecker) February 24, 2024

Spring Training stats don’t mean a whole lot, of course, but how Ty France looks out there will be something to keep a close eye on.

Does Bryce Miller have his split together?

The Mariners rookie starters were a hot discussion topic all offseason, particularly as trade rumors swirled, but it looks like they’re here to stay. Whether they improve in their sophomore campaigns will be key to the Mariners’ 2024 season. Both of them could use a new pitch. Bryce Miller has been really transparent on social media about his work on a splitter.

Progression of the splitter continues pic.twitter.com/crYPFdVAyK — B Money (@Bryce_miller9) December 22, 2023

I wouldn’t take those metrics as gospel. There’s surely a reason this is one of the few he chose to share the readout on. But having taken that grain of salt, those metrics? Good lord. That’s elite movement. For an over-the-top guy with a great four-seamer, I think even a decent splitter is the perfect match. One as good as the example above would transform him into a frontline starter.

It’s the Pitch To Watch this spring. There’s not a lot of Statcast data available during Cactus League games, so we’ll have to rely on the eye test. For me, more than whether it’s attracting swings and misses, I’m interested in his command. The splitter is a feel pitch and controlling it is essential to making it a competitive pitch. If it looks like he’s throwing it close to where he wants it (nobody actually hits their target with a splitter), that’ll be a very promising sign. A ton of guys are trying splitters this year, and the ones who can control where it’s going will be the ones who succeed.

Has Bryan Woo found a way to outfox southpaws?

In some ways, Bryan Woo had an even more promising first season than Miller. But he was also even more reliant on the hard stuff. Using three different fastballs (a four-seamer, sinker, and cutter), he had enough going on to keep hitters off balance anyway, but lacked a good breaking or offspeed pitch that would have really sent hitters reeling. He threw an occasional slider, but it doesn’t profile as a particularly good pitch and he lacked much command of it.

Where this really got Woo into trouble was in his platoon splits. Among the 199 pitchers who faced at least 100 right-handed batters, Woo was third by wOBA. Third! But against lefties, he was 143rd out of 154. That just won’t work, and he needs an answer if he wants to be more than a back-end starter.

He’s been less open about what he’s been working on over the offseason than Miller has, but one reason for optimism is to remember that Woo was developing on the fly last year. Between the pandemic and injuries, Woo only pitched 69.1 innings in college, and he was rushed to the majors to fill in for injuries last year despite having only pitched another 101 innings in the minors. He has plenty of room to grow. Personally, I’d like to see him try his changeup again, especially under the tutelage of Luis Castillo, who’s got a pretty good one and has similar mechanics. But whatever Woo’s answer, I’ll be paying special attention this spring when he’s facing opposite-handed hitters.