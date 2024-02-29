They Might Be Mariners - Are Locklear, Ford & Young Ready for the Show? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Zach Mason are joined by Lookout Landing prospect lead Max Ellingsen here on Monday February 26th to talk about the kids. With few real position battles in camp, the prospects of note (Ford, Young, Locklear) are mostly in AA, rapidly approaching their debuts in the show. A mere three games into the spring ,Young has already looked like he belongs with the big lead team, as does Locklear. Both prospects have come out of the gates swinging and looking quite convincing in doing so. What do the timelines look like for the big name prospects? Who else in the system should we be talking about? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Get your MY BOOKIE DEPOSIT BONUS OF 50% and support the show! —> https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

Editor’s note: there was some irregularities with the audio in this one, some abnormal interference and some clipping we don’t normally see, particularly on John and Kate’s audio. It has been scrubbed, but their voices are thinner as a result.

