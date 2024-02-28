Mariners fall asleep on watch, hit reef, lose 9-7

In a competition, be it a sport, a race, an election, anything, whoever is leading is in control. The set the tone, the pace, and the target that everyone else is trying to hit. It’s a desirable position, but it’s not easy to maintain.

The Mariners started Logan Gilbert on the mound, and while he perhaps wasn’t regular season ready, struggling to hit his target on occasion, the two innings he put in, walking one and striking out three, were impressive for the start of spring training.

On the hitting side, starters Josh Rojas, Taylor Trammell, and Mitch Haniger all performed well, stringing together competitive plate appearances and taking opportunistic swings. It’s been a while since “Control the Zone” was the official Mariners motto, but the philosophy is still in practice.

The best part is that today’s game was, despite officially being radio-only, actually viewable thanks to a webcast stream hosted on the Mariners website. While it was nothing fancy, a simple two-camera setup and audio from the radio feed is all you need during spring training, and it's refreshing to see teams realize that. Tomorrow’s game against the White Sox will also be streamable. But this means that we have footage to share, something that is not always a given during spring training.

So first up is this MEEEEETCH Haniger ground ball single that followed a solid hit by Taylor Trammell and a walk by Jorge Polanco.

it feels good to say MIIIIIIIIIIIITCH again pic.twitter.com/S5exmiCSSR — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 28, 2024

2-out RBIs are the best kind. But just one is not enough for a hitter like Cal Raleigh, who made sure that his first hit of 2024 would be a big one.

Dumped onto the berm pic.twitter.com/1w1CZWyFih — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 28, 2024

A four-run lead early on in the game certainly counts for “in-control,” but Trammel wanted to be sure that the M’s were more than a grand slam ahead, and in the next inning he lifted this one to the wall to score Sam Haggerty.

In a car race, being ahead is a blessing and a curse. Driving a car very fast through the air punches a hole through the atmosphere, creating a low-pressure area behind the car, in much the same way a pitched baseball creates a low pressure pocket behind it. In a series like Formula One that is heavily dependant on aerodynamics, this lower air pressure makes it very difficult to closely follow the car ahead through corners, as the car needs consistent high-air pressure to maintain aerodynamic downforce.

This changes on a straight, where the lower air pressure means the following car needs to do less work to go the same speed as the leading car. This effect, called the slipstream or drafting, can allow and otherwise equally-matched car to easily overtake on the straights.

And in the sixth inning, an evil number, it certainly felt like the Royals were in the Mariners’ slipstream. Travis Kuhn started the inning, and despite sporting his photo day glove, we did not enjoy the ride. It started bad right away, as Kuhn’s first pitch of the inning drilled MJ Melendez on the front knee putting Kuhn on the back foot. Bobby Witt Jr. followed that up by blooping a single into right field, putting 2 on with no one away. A ground ball single from Nick Pratto brought Melendez home and moved Witt to 3rd.

Who then immediately scored on a wild pitch. At this point it didn’t matter that the M’s were still technically in the lead. The Royals were in the slipstream and building up forward momentum. Kuhn would give up another run on a fielder's-choice turned reached-on-error as Hogan Windish couldn’t hang on to the ball at 1st. At that point he was replaced by Brett de Geus, who promptly gave up a three-run blast to put the Royals in front. Thankfully, the monster six run sixth inning finally ended after that.

The Mariners fought back in the bottom of the inning to take a 7-6 lead after hits by Windish, Brock Rodden, and Blake Hunt. But it would be for nothing as, in the top of the eighth, the Royals retook the lead on a 3-run blast by Ryan Fitzgerald off of Marcelo Perez. That lead held until the end and it was the Royals, not the Mariners, who cruised to the win.

While the ending to this game may seem like classic Mariners ball-dropping, it is important to note that it was the Major League Mariners who built a big lead, and it was not the Major League Mariners who lost that lead. The Royals won the game off of AA player Travis Kuhn and A+ player Marcelo Perez. The Mariners, meanwhile, got their lead by blowing up Chris Stratton, who people insist is an actual major leaguer. Travis Kuhn isn’t an MLB pitcher yet. Maybe he will be one day.

But what this game does teach us is that there is some ephemeral quality one needs to be in the lead and keep it, whatever it is that they lead. Something ineffable that makes someone a bone fide winner. And today, the Mariners didn’t have it. Maybe they will tomorrow.