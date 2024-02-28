 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Spring Training Game #5, 02/28/24, KCR @ SEA: Open Game Thread

Hoping we get the first look at Logan Gilbert’s Northwest Green glove

By Zach Mason
/ new
Seattle Mariners Photo Day Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For the Mariner’s fifth Cactus League game, we get a little innovation. The game will not be televised, but it will be available on Mariners.com with the radio play by play synced up to two camera feeds. Let’s call it “sorta streaming.” It’ll also be on the traditional radio, though that broadcast will be delayed until 7:00 PT. I couldn’t tell you why.

The game will be Logan Gilbert’s first of the young pre-season, and we’ll see what figures to be the starting infield.

The boys in two shades of teal will be facing off against the Royals of Kansas City. They have the distinction of having complained enough to get the traditionally sized NOB lettering on their jerseys. Whining works, people!

First pitch is at 12:10 PT.

ICYMI, Divish had a barrage of reporting in here, including important nuggets on Matt Brash, Luis Urias, and Plan A for the fifth outfielder.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...