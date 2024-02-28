Mariners Spring Training Game #5, 02/28/24, KCR @ SEA: Open Game Thread

For the Mariner’s fifth Cactus League game, we get a little innovation. The game will not be televised, but it will be available on Mariners.com with the radio play by play synced up to two camera feeds. Let’s call it “sorta streaming.” It’ll also be on the traditional radio, though that broadcast will be delayed until 7:00 PT. I couldn’t tell you why.

The game will be Logan Gilbert’s first of the young pre-season, and we’ll see what figures to be the starting infield.

Walter Wednesday



Watch today’s action via our Mariners Spring Training Webcast, live on https://t.co/6DJqubpp1u. pic.twitter.com/mVYQztjDaT — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 28, 2024

The boys in two shades of teal will be facing off against the Royals of Kansas City. They have the distinction of having complained enough to get the traditionally sized NOB lettering on their jerseys. Whining works, people!

Brady Singer heads to the mound this afternoon as we travel to Peoria to take on the Mariners. pic.twitter.com/eozlkicHEN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 28, 2024

First pitch is at 12:10 PT.

ICYMI, Divish had a barrage of reporting in here, including important nuggets on Matt Brash, Luis Urias, and Plan A for the fifth outfielder.