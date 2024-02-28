Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/28/24: Mitch Haniger, Enrique Hernández, and The Boras Three

Good morning friends! Let’s get you caught up on the latest news from spring camp and elsewhere in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Brock and Salk spoke to Mitch Haniger, who never wanted to leave the Mariners in the first place and is now thrilled to be back.
Around the league...
- In a minor trade, the White Sox acquired left-hander Bailey Horn from the Cubs, enabling the north siders to clear a roster spot for Cody Bellinger.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs broke down the Dodgers’ decision to bring back fan favorite Enrique Hernández.
- The Giants remain competitive in the hunt for Blake Snell and Matt Chapman, and there is some real expectation that the team could come away with one of the two Scott Boras clients.
- David Schoenfield at ESPN lists the 10 teams who have the most to gain by signing one of the major remaining free agents. ($)
- Our thoughts are with the Swanson family during this very scary time.
John Schneider just shared with us that Erik Swanson’s 4-year-old son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday and airlifted to hospital.— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 27, 2024
Toby is “on the road to recovery and surrounded by family.”
Swanson will be away from the team. An emotional Schneider expressed his love and support.
