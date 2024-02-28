 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/28/24: Mitch Haniger, Enrique Hernández, and The Boras Three

Mitch Haniger is happy to be home.

By Anders Jorstad
Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning friends! Let’s get you caught up on the latest news from spring camp and elsewhere in baseball.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • In a minor trade, the White Sox acquired left-hander Bailey Horn from the Cubs, enabling the north siders to clear a roster spot for Cody Bellinger.
  • Ben Clemens at Fangraphs broke down the Dodgers’ decision to bring back fan favorite Enrique Hernández.
  • The Giants remain competitive in the hunt for Blake Snell and Matt Chapman, and there is some real expectation that the team could come away with one of the two Scott Boras clients.
  • David Schoenfield at ESPN lists the 10 teams who have the most to gain by signing one of the major remaining free agents. ($)
  • Our thoughts are with the Swanson family during this very scary time.

Anders’ picks...

  • Oh man...this looks exciting.

