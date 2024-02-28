Spring Training storyline: The bullpen battle

This era of Mariners baseball is defined by three things: Julio Rodríguez, an elite starting rotation, and spinning straw into bullpen gold. The Mariners relief corps of the past three years has been one of the best in baseball, and it’s gotten better every year. But a throughline for each of those bullpens has been guys coming out of nowhere to dominate the end of games. The most famous examples are Paul Sewald being signed to a minor-league deal and Matt Brash being acquired as a Player To Be Named Later. But the list goes on and on and on. Gabe Speier and Justin Topa were in last year’s Pile. Penn Murfee and Matt Festa were in 2022’s. Casey Sadler and Drew Steckenrider were in 2021’s.

This year, only four bullpen spots are locked in: Andrés Muñoz, Matt Brash, Gregory Santos, and Gabe Speier are making the club barring disaster or injury. (After scheduling this peice to run, we got some Divish reporting that Brash will likely miss time to start the year—possibly a lot of it—though the worst case hasn’t yet risen above anonymous sources “believing” that he “could” miss significant time.)

That leaves four spots open for anyone who outpitches their competition.

We’ve covered most of the candidates in our 40 in 40 series (their names hyperlink to those pieces), but I’ve broken them down into tiers here. This is just how I personally see them, of course. Other members of the staff would probably rank them differently, to say nothing of the team itself. And I’m confident people will sound off in the comments without needing to be asked. Past these top four guys, where the rest of the relievers land is in the eye of the beholder.

Tier 1A: Guaranteed Money

It’s hardly earth-shattering payroll, but the fact is that two guys in the Pile have MLB deals that guarantee them more than a rookie salary, and they each have zero options left. If they don’t make the team, they need to either be traded or put on waivers. Given the guaranteed money, waiving them would cost the team an extra half million each. Granted, that should be chump change to an MLB squad, but, you know. So in my view, these guys have presumptive spots, though they’re not so locked in that they couldn’t get pitched out of a roster spot.

Trent Thornton will make $1.2 million in his second year of arbitration this year. A former starter with Toronto, Thornton remade his career when he added a devastating sweeper in 2022. Of the guys who throw sweepers, he’s the only one who’s in the top 10 by both CSW% and xWOBAcon, which is to say, he’s got the only sweeper that both misses bats and controls contact at elite rates. Thornton’s big problem is that his two best pitches—that sweeper and a sinker—are the two pitch types that typically come with bigger platoon splits. Of course, that’s not such a big deal for a middle reliever if you pick his spots well. I’d become a believer in Thornton even before it was reported that he’s added a splitter to his arsenal.

The Orioles non-tendered Austin Voth this offseason, but the Mariners gave him an MLB deal that’s set to pay him $1.25 million. Much like Thornton, Voth also added a sweeper a couple seasons ago, though his isn’t as good. What Voth has going for him is a track record of covering multiple innings. He started 17 games as recently as 2022 and covered about an inning and a half per appearance last year. Swingman isn’t the sexiest role on a roster (despite the name), but it’s an important one, and this year that spot looks to be Voth’s to lose.

Tier 1B: 2023 Performers

This is a one-man tier of Tayler Saucedo. The Man from Maple Valley finally broke through as a 30-year-old last year. As a southpaw, he’ll always have a leg up on righties who are otherwise his equal, but an improved change up helped him hold his own against opposite-handed hitters last year, a key part of his holding onto a roster spot for most of the season. Being a hometown hero who pitched reasonably well for last year’s Mariners makes him a favorite to make the team. But even last year’s success can’t be described as much more than competence—he still walked more than 1 in 10 batters while striking out just 1 in 5. He’s a favorite, but he could easily lose his grip if other guys show more.

Tier 2: Pedigree and a 40-Man Spot

Jackson Kowar was the 33rd overall pick by the Royals in 2018. Kowar was once thought of as a potential mid-rotation starter, but in 74 innings with Kansas City, he accumulated a 9.12 ERA. As Michael Baumann keeps pointing out at FanGraphs, that’s one of the worst ERAs in MLB history. He made his way to Atlanta in a my-garbage-for-your-trash trade for Kyle Wright and was then moved to Seattle in the Jarred Kelenic/Salary Dump: Electric Boogaloo deal. But one of the ways you get a historically bad ERA is for someone to keep giving you chances. With his 97-mph fastball and high-movement change up, the pieces are there for Kowar to succeed. He looked lights out in the first Spring Training game, though one inning against the White Sox isn’t going to move the needle on its own.

Tier 3: Knocking on the Door

Ty Adcock pitched about a dozen competent innings for Seattle last season. Adcock is a slider-first big-fastball pitcher who’s always been good when he’s been on the mound, but has had trouble staying healthy. He’s got fewer than 50 professional innings pitched, despite being drafted in 2019. It surely won’t factor into the team’s decision-making, but one reason I’m rooting for him is that he was George Kirby’s closer at Elon, and seeing them on the same team again is a fun idea.

Like Adcock, Eduard Bazardo performed acceptably in a short stint with Seattle last year. Unlike Adcock, he has a much longer track record of health in the minors, pitching approximately full seasons going all the way back to 2015. He’s good at keeping it in the zone, which the Mariners love, but it’s more control than command, as he can’t dot his fastball enough for whiffs. So guys either hit the fastball or else it’s out of the zone, which prevents him from getting into counts that favor his delicious slider. I’ll be watching how effective his fastball is.

Carlos Vargas came to Seattle in the Eugenio Suárez deal. He’s a prototypical example of a guy with volcanic stuff, but no idea where it’s going. His fastball comes in even hotter than Muñoz’s, and his slider touches 93. If he gets the walks under control, he could be one of the better relievers in baseball. But there are a lot of guys for whom that’s true. You don’t have to watch him too carefully: If he makes that tweak, it’ll be obvious and he’ll immediately jump to the top of this list. There’s really no such thing as appointment viewing in spring training, but carve out some time to watch Vargas if you’re able.

Tier 4: They’ve got a 40-man spot

That leaves three guys who have fringey holds on 40-man spots. They’re all pitchers who it doesn’t break your heart to DFA, but it at least gives them a leg up over the guys who would force someone else onto the waiver wire.

Collin Snider is a ground-ball specialist, which I think separates him from the other two. With a runner on first and one out, I’d rather go to a guy who’s a decent bet to get a ground ball than a guy who’s maybe higher odds of striking someone out but also might just make more traffic.

Cody Bolton and Mauricio Llovera are flyers. If the Mariners’ pitching development turns them into guys who end up on the big-league club, they probably won’t look much like their current profiles, so I’m not too invested in looking under the hood. To beat out all the names ahead of them, they’ll have to look really good, so it should be pretty clear to the eye test.

Tier 5: The NRIs

I covered all the non-roster invitees in a separate piece last week. It’s a game of darts at this point, but if I were to rank them, I’d give the best odds to Casey Lawrence, Cory Abbott, and Joey Krehbiel. Rather than copy and paste another 1,000 words, I’ll link again to the NRI piece and limit this to what I wrote about those three guys.

Casey Lawrence pitched 65 cromulent innings for Seattle in 2017-18. He then spent a year playing for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of NPB and spent the last few years between the Blue Jays and Cardinals. He’s a kitchen-sink thrower, with five pitches he throws at least 10% of the time and another two show-me pitches. That’s an unexciting profile for a middle-relief prospect, but it reads as more fun on a 36-year old hoping for one more year in the sun.

Cory Abbott is a Kate Preusser favorite for 2024’s biggest breakout from The Pile. A veteran of the Cubs’ and Nats’ pitching development, you can see why the Mariners might be able to fix him. He’s mostly been a starter in the minors but the little time he’s spent in the bigs has been as a reliever, in the hopes that he can work better with just two pitches. It’s a fun pair: a four-seamer with decent rise and a faster-than average curveball. LL’s pitching brain trust thinks the curveball is going to supplant the splitter as MLB’s next It Pitch. If true, Kate might be onto something with Abbott.

Joey Krehbiel got squeezed out of Baltimore’s bullpen as they started getting good. He was actually a decent prospect for a while, with a mix of a plus fastball and changeup with an average slider. It’s not immediately obvious to me why those skills didn’t survive the leap to MLB. If he breaks out with Seattle, that investigation will make for an interesting future article.