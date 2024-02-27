Mariners and Giants battle to see who can be the most Spring Trainingest team, tie 10-10

After a tightly-contested low-scoring game yesterday, the Mariners swung the pendulum firmly back to “spring training hijinks” in today’s game, a sloppy affair with the Giants ending in a 10-10 tie. The bulk of the Mariners’ runs came via home run: three long balls, each with at least one runner aboard. But the pitching staff largely failed to command the zone, striking out 10 batters but walking seven.

George Kirby made his spring debut and things didn’t go great, although that wasn’t entirely his fault: Ryan Bliss, filling in at shortstop, bobbled what should have been a double play ball, running up Kirby’s pitch count. But Kirby also didn’t have much swing-and-miss in his first outing of the spring, recording no strikeouts and giving up a run on a pair of singles, loading the bases before running up his pitch count high enough that Servais signaled for prospect Jarod Bayless to come give Kirby a break. Unfortunately, Patrick Bailey ambushed Bayless’s first pitch for a grand slam, giving the Giants a quick 5-2 lead. Kirby would come out for a second inning of work, getting a couple of quick outs before giving up another single, but was able to get LaMonte Wade Jr., who had singled off Kirby earlier, to ground out to end the inning without damage. I pity whichever team has to face a pissed-off George Kirby in his second spring outing.

The Mariners had been staked to an early lead in this contest when Mitch Garver recorded his first hit as a Mariner in the first inning off Jordan Hicks, who apparently is being stretched out as a starter by San Francisco:

Mitch Garver's first homer in a Mariners uniform is a big one ... a two-run blast in the 1st inning here in Scottsdale. pic.twitter.com/wG6TPlqfuv — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) February 27, 2024

They’d also battle back to tie the game back up after the grand slam with this three-run shot from Dominic Canzone:

Dominic Canzone just demolished a baseball. And a little after he crossed the plate. pic.twitter.com/cv61x5y3QF — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) February 27, 2024

Of note: Dylan Moore was on base for both of those home runs with a pair of nice pesky plate appearances that resulted in a single each time. A less-power but lower-strikeout DMo would be a nifty little player for this team.

One more home run, this time off the bat of Michael Chavis, would put the Mariners up 7-5. Chavis hit this off Amir Garrett, who got touched up a little by the Mariners, surrendering the two-run shot and another run on an RBI groundout, making the game 8-5, which is where it by all rights should have ended.

Another spring souvenir!



Michael Chavis gets in on the launch party. pic.twitter.com/hEXXRbNl7o — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 27, 2024

Unfortunately, this is spring training, and there was a whole other half a game to go. The Mariners bullpen, despite being staked to a 10-5 lead at this point thanks largely to a Ryan Bliss RBI double, slowly dribbled away their advantage. Tyson Miller gave up a run on a pair of singles, and Cory Abbott struggled to locate the zone, walking the bases full and then leaving things to youngster Juan Burgos, who pitched at Modesto last year. By the time Burgos got the final out of the eighth it was 10-9.

The Mariners had an opportunity to create some breathing room in the top of the ninth. Michael Papierski singled and then Jonatan Clase singled and stole second. Leo Rivas walked, loading the bases with one out for Cole Young, who got over-anxious at the plate and check-swung on the first pitch, resulting in a rally-killing 1-2-3 double play. Yuck. UW graduate Stefan Raeth couldn’t hold the Giants off in the bottom of the ninth, issuing two walks of his own and allowing the tying run to score, for an utterly spring training tie of 10-10.

Highlights:

Ryan Bliss, despite the error in the field, had a great day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI double and a stolen base, and sending staff Bliss Booster Ezra into transports of delight.

Ryan Bliss' third hit of the day is a double into the opposite-field gap that drives in another run. pic.twitter.com/bfYoyMrzId — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) February 27, 2024