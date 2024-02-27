Mariners 2024 Spring Training Game #4, 2/27/24, SEA @ SF: Open Game Thread

Glad we could cross “first Cactus League win” off of the Mariners’ list yesterday! George Kirby will look to keep the good times going in his first start of the 2024 slate against the Giants.

While this lineup is more of a C-squad, Harry Ford behind the dish should be intriguing, and Tyler Locklear continues to get a long look at the start of camp. Cory Abbott, Tyson Miller, Carlos Vargas, Trent Thornton, and Tayler Saucedo should all get some work in on the mound, as well. San Francisco’s lineup looks much closer to their A-game, and prized offseason acquisition Jung Hoo Lee will be leading off.

Today’s first pitch is at 12:05pm PST, and unfortunately, there is no televised stream available today. To add further insult to injury, the radio broadcast on 710 Seattle Sports has been delayed to 7:10pm, but you’ll be able to listen live in MLB.com, with Dave Sims and Gary Hill Jr. on the call.