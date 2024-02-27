 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/27/24: Luis Castillo, Cole Young, and Brandon Crawford

Trade news and more after the Mariners’ first Spring Training win of 2024.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Mariners news...

  • Luis Castillo brought the heat in his first Spring Training start this year.
  • Top prospect Cole Young continues to impress with his bat:

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...