Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/27/24: Luis Castillo, Cole Young, and Brandon Crawford

In Mariners news...
- Luis Castillo brought the heat in his first Spring Training start this year.
Solid first outing for Luis Castillo, who was up to 95 mph today — a tick higher than he was early in camp last year. https://t.co/3X3Kyzmv97— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) February 26, 2024
- Top prospect Cole Young continues to impress with his bat:
Cole Young, No. 37 prospect in @MLB per @MLBPipeline, with a left-on-left, 2-run double today.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 27, 2024
The Pittsburgh native has a very bright future in Seattle.@Mariners @SeattleSportspic.twitter.com/dUB2cx88cI
Around the league...
- In a shocking move, longtime San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, who was weighing retirement, has agreed to a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded outfielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for shortstop Noah Miller. The Dodgers also re-signed superutilityman Enrique Hernandez to a one-year/$4 million contract.
- In other Dodgers news, the team is set to hire former All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp in an advisory role.
- Xander Bogaerts is transitioning from being the San Diego Padres’ primary shortstop to second base, and is determined to make a notable impact in his new position.
- Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried reflects on beginning his eighth Spring Training and how much he’s grown since his first.
- The Giants have signed two-time Gold Glove winner Nick Ahmed to a minor league deal.
