Mariners 2024 Spring Training Game #3, 2/26/24, SEA @ CIN: Open Game Thread

Spring training wins and losses matter even less than pitcher wins and losses, but hey, it would be nice for the M’s to notch their first one of the 2024 Cactus League slate against the Cincinnati Reds. We have a lineup, and while seeing Luises Castillo and Urías make their first appearances is nice, you can’t help but notice the continued absence of one Julio.

La Piedra Day pic.twitter.com/KTM0ho0mKu — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 26, 2024

But fear not! He should be back in action soon.

Julio is dealing with a sore left hand from taking lots of swings this spring. He will play in a game in a few days. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 26, 2024

We also got clued in on the projected rotation for the rest of the week, and dare I say that looks an awful lot like the expected order come Opening Day:

Projected starting pitching:

Today - Castillo

Tuesday -Kirby

Wednesday - Gilbert

Thursday - Miller

Friday -Woo

Saturday - Hancock — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 26, 2024

As for the Reds, it’s a split-squad day for them, so their fans got treated to two lineup cards. The one that will face Seattle is on the left, with Andrew Abbott getting the start and no old friends in the lineup.

Let's play two! It's a split squad day in Arizona pic.twitter.com/m98e3rMWaX — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 26, 2024

Today’s first pitch will be at 12:05pm PST, and while the game will not be broadcast on ROOT, you’ll be able to catch the action on the Cincinnati broadcast if you have access to MLB.tv. If radio is more your jam, flip your dial to 710 AM Seattle Sports, where Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will be calling the action.