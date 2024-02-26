 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners 2024 Spring Training Game #3, 2/26/24, SEA @ CIN: Open Game Thread

La Piedra makes his 2024 Cactus League debut.

By Connor Donovan
Seattle Mariners Photo Day

Spring training wins and losses matter even less than pitcher wins and losses, but hey, it would be nice for the M’s to notch their first one of the 2024 Cactus League slate against the Cincinnati Reds. We have a lineup, and while seeing Luises Castillo and Urías make their first appearances is nice, you can’t help but notice the continued absence of one Julio.

But fear not! He should be back in action soon.

We also got clued in on the projected rotation for the rest of the week, and dare I say that looks an awful lot like the expected order come Opening Day:

As for the Reds, it’s a split-squad day for them, so their fans got treated to two lineup cards. The one that will face Seattle is on the left, with Andrew Abbott getting the start and no old friends in the lineup.

Today’s first pitch will be at 12:05pm PST, and while the game will not be broadcast on ROOT, you’ll be able to catch the action on the Cincinnati broadcast if you have access to MLB.tv. If radio is more your jam, flip your dial to 710 AM Seattle Sports, where Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will be calling the action.

