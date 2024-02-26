Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/26/24: Mitch Haniger, Shohei Ohtani, and Evan Carter

In Mariners news...
- Mariners top prospect Harry Ford showed off his arm strength during the Mariners’ first Spring Training game yesterday:
"They're just wild about Harry."— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 25, 2024
The @Mariners' Harry Ford -- MLB's No. 38 prospect -- with an absolute laser beam from his knees. pic.twitter.com/PqywZJuFVZ
- During an offseason of constant changes and multiple trades, manager Scott Servais helped stabilize the Mariners’ team by meeting with a core group of leaders to provide transparency.
- Outfielder Mitch Haniger feels right at home after his return to the Mariners this season and is grateful for the fans’ support.
Around the league...
- Baseball is back, baby.
Kameron Misner with an inside-the-park homer…with a little bit of help from an elite scorpion kick? pic.twitter.com/Is22UQazd7— Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) February 25, 2024
- Shohei Ohtani is set to make his Cactus League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers tomorrow, where he will start as the DH against the Chicago White Sox.
- Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter was forced to leave the team’s Spring Training game early after being hit by a pitch on the forearm. The X-rays of his arm showed no significant damage, and he’s been ruled as day to day.
