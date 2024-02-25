 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners 2024 Spring Training Game #2, 02/25/24, CLE @ SEA: Open Game Thread

We’ve got ourselves a Haniger

By Zach Mason
Seattle Mariners Photo Day
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Most of the core position players who didn’t play yesterday are in there today, but not Julio. Don’t fret—he’s not hurt, just ramping up on his own timeline. He’ll be in there soon.

If you thought the Mariners lineup looked like the irregulars ...

It’s too bad because this is one of the few games that’s being broadcast by the proper crew of Root Sports. It’s also available on the radio at 710 or MLB.com. First pitch is at 12:05 ET.

