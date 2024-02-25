Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/25/24: Cal Raleigh, Tim Mayza, and Cody Bellinger

In Mariners news...

There are at least 500 quadrillion things to love about this video, to the point where it might be impossible to highlight all of them. My personal favorite is the excitement shown by JP when he learned he earned a two-night stay at the Muckleshoot Resort, a prize he is almost certain to re-gift at the earliest possible convenience. I also really want to know who those muffin tins belong to. Is it most likely that the social team went to the Walmart that’s six minutes from Peoria Sports Complex and bought two muffin tins for a combined $12.61 just for this fun video? Yea, that’s almost certainly what happened. I even went to Walmart’s website to check how much those exact muffin tins cost, and even though I have lived in Arizona for two months, I had to google what the state sales tax is, so you can be assured that this video cost exactly $12.61 to make. As long as you aren’t counting the yo-yo, and the bubbles, and the resort stay, and the slime, and the George Kirby autographed ball that I’m extremely jealous of. But is it way more fun to imagine that someone was making muffins in their Airbnb on Friday night and had a eureka moment to rival all eureka moments? Yes, it very much is. Basically what I’m saying is, if you need two muffin tins, and you have $12.61, check out the Peoria Walmart.

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that the above video was labeled “part 1” and if you thought for a single second I wasn’t going to include part 2, then we clearly need to hang out more. All the questions surrounding the bear finally have an answer! “Why is Cal carrying a Coca-Cola polar bear?” Because he is exceptionally lucky. “Ok, but why is Cal carrying the Coca-Cola polar bear everywhere?” Because he is exceptionally committed to the bit and we should all respect him for that. “Why is the Coca-Cola polar bear so handsome?” Good genes.

Speed kills, just ask John Trupin.

Samad Taylor with the first Mariners homerun of the spring!

While our good friend Ryan went to Glendale for the game, our other good friend Adam stayed behind in Peoria to watch the goings-on in the backfields and captured a number of good matchups.

Around the league...

Here I was just about to go to bed and here comes Passan to atomic bomb my sleep schedule. I really want to know how many times Passan’s phone had to ring at 2:00 am ET on a Sunday to get him to roll over and tweet this bad boy. My guess is eleven.

Apparently we exist in a reality where Kiké Hernández gets his own “The Decision” moment. Not something I expected but good for him!

The pitch clock was a massive success last season, and the league office decided, all on its own, to force the issue yet again in 2024, a decision that Tony Clark and the Player’s Association wish they had been consulted on a little more than not at all.

Mere days after recording his second career ping pong tournament championship, LL staff favorite Luis Torrens homered in his first spring game with the Yankees. More like Luis Tearens, am I right? Because he is on a tear? You get it.

I’ll take “Nationals plan for acquisition” for 500 please.

"That was a legitimate tank!"



No community note, that sound is real!

I have the utmost respect for A’s fans and how well organized they are. Not just in their ability to coordinate an event of this scale, which is nothing short of miraculous, but to do it in such a way that the A’s organization receives $0.00 for the effort is such a concentrated and cumulative middle finger that it makes me want to stand up and salute.

This is gonna be pretty tangential so bear with me, but in my fantasy football league this year I finished ninth in a ten team league. Not great, kind of embarrassing to admit to everybody, but I assure you it gets worse. The person who finished last also finished last a year ago, and didn’t do his punishment (Waffle House) until the eleventh hour. This person hasn’t spoken in the league group chat since well before the season ended and now the conversation is that I am going to have to accept the punishment (not Waffle House this time, thank goodness) on his behalf, and quite frankly I don’t think that’s fair! My team may have sucked, and sure I may have severely skewed the results of the consolation bracket when I decided to go kicker-vs-kicker against Justin Tucker in the first round of the playoffs. And sure my team was trash but I’ll be good and gosh darned if I’m gonna allow myself to get railroaded into accepting a punishment for someone who can barely be bothered to engage in the bare minimum of fantasy football activities!

Anyways, sucks to be Tim Mayza!

Nick’s pick...

