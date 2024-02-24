Some things change, some things stay the same as White Sox walk off Mariners 8-7

My heat is still on here in the other Washington, but it’s for smaller and smaller portions of the day. It was even light out on my walk home from work once this week. And the weather in Arizona looks great. Fit for baseball even. Things are getting a little less dreary.

Today we hit one more milestone on the road to summer, as the Mariners took the field for their first Cactus League game of the year.

We started with some pleasant changes to the 2023 team. After a season with seemingly endless three-pitch strikeouts, the Mariners saw 20 pitches in the first inning, even as J.P. Crawford, Jorge Polanco, and Mitch Garver went down in order. Kate called it the most satisfying 1-2-3 inning she’s seen in a long time, and I couldn’t agree more.

When Ty France stepped to the plate in the top of the next inning, we got another new thing. Maybe it’s confirmation bias, but his hands looked a lot faster to me as he hit a bullet down the opposite field line for the Mariners’ first hit, an easy double. He then looked positively fleet footed as he took third on a sac fly to right center. And followed it up with a classic Ty France HBP on the elbow in his second trip to the plate. It’s too soon to say whether we’re looking at the French Renaissance, but it was an encouraging enough performance to earn him the first Sun Hat Award of the year for a notable individual contribution to a game.

But the more things change, the more they stay the same, as the Mariners also had an inning where they loaded the bases with nobody out but couldn’t score and in another had a runner thrown out at the plate.

Lefty Outfielder Battle Update:

The only position-player spot that’s really up for grabs is the battle between Taylor Trammell, Cade Marlowe, and Dominic Canzone as the fifth outfielder. TT struck out twice today, though we’ll be generous and say the first time was on a bad call. Cader Tot also went hitless with a strikeout and misread a pretty easy fly ball in center, though we’ll be generous and say it was the sun’s fault. Seems like the big winner today was Canzone, who didn’t play.

Bullpen Battle Update:

With Scott giving his starters some additional time to ramp up before seeing game action, the ball went to once-and-current Mariner Casey Lawrence to start the day. He acquitted himself well over two innings, with two strikeouts to one hit and no walks. True, his two strikeouts were of a prospect and the utterly washed Mike Moustakas, but I thought his actual pitches looked pretty OK, especially the curveball.

The standout was the man who relieved him for the third, though: Jackson Kowar. His first pitch was a wicked looking fastball and he ended the at-bat with a backwards K, followed by a swinging strikeout and an easy pop up. I really think he’s the one to watch for a bullpen spot.

We then saw Mauricio Llovera and Collin Snider, neither of whom distinguished themselves for good or ill. It was around the time they were pitching that I had my annual bout of remembering that I actually find Spring Training boring.

The negative standout was Travis Kuhn, who got the nastiest swing and miss of the day, but also gave up the game’s first two runs on a walk, a scooped ball into shallow left, and a hard hit single from Eloy Jimenez. After walking the next batter, he was pulled for the minor-leaguers.

Minor League Update:

One of my ideas for MLB is that, to the extent possible, the coaches should play the last few innings of the first Spring Training game. But alas, what we got was a parade of minor leaguers. The pitching side was particularly grueling to watch as Juan Mercedes gave up four runs over his two innings.

On the bright side, the position players put on a bit of a show. Jonatan Clase slapped his way on base in the seventh and then quickly took second base, was moved over by Spencer Packard, and scored the Mariners first Cactus League run of the year on a sac fly from Cole Young. Samad Taylor then tied it at two on a well-struck home run, following up his earlier stolen base as a pinch runner and hard-hit out in his first time up.

First home run of Spring goes to @SamadTaylor7! pic.twitter.com/uctcATrmPI — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 24, 2024

They rallied again in the next inning, the highlight of which was Jonatan Clase scoring from second base on a ball that didn’t leave the infield.

They even rallied again in the ninth. Down to the Mariners’ final strike, Tyler Locklear just got a piece of strike three. Extending the at-bat let him get his third hit of the day, one of which was a missile off the right-field wall. My boy Brock Rodden pinch ran and stole second. And then we finally got the Spring Training wackiness we came for as two errors on the same Berto single allowed a run to score. Hogan Windish then drove him in for Seattle to take the lead 7-6.

But Spring Training wackiness giveth and Spring Training wackiness taketh away. In the bottom of the ninth, Peyton Alford threw twelve straight balls to load the bases with nobody out. The White Sox managed to do something with the opportunity as they walked it off on a two-run single.

It’s hard to be mad about losing the game like that. Not in any Spring Training game, but particularly not the first. It’s hard to be mad about anything today. Even if the games don’t count, baseball is here again.