Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/24/24: Matt Brash, Brian Anderson, and Mike Ford

Get well soon, our lanky flame-throwing prince.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning friends! Mariners Cactus League play kicks off today, and we’ve got plenty of news to cover while you wait for today’s contest.

In Mariners news...

  • Matt Brash is dealing with some discomfort in his throwing arm and has been shut down from pitching for a few days while the team evaluates the injury. Brash joins right-hander Gregory Santos as M’s arms who are not throwing right now.
  • With Luis Urías still recovering from a shoulder injury, the M’s added veteran third baseman Brian Anderson on a minor league deal to bolster the club’s depth at the position. The team also added right-hander Trevor Kelley on a minors deal.
  • Daniel Kramer provided five key storylines to watch as Cactus League play begins.
  • Though the Mariners entertained offers on Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo all winter, Julio Rodríguez pleaded with the front office to hold onto the young starting pitchers.
  • We’ve got a little more information on Danny Farquhar’s duties with the club.

Around the league...

  • Our good friend Mike Ford has agreed to a minor league deal with the Reds.
  • Kate Feldman at CBS Sports broke down the latest uniform debacle around the league — the see-through pants.
  • The Nationals made headlines last week when team-sponsored signs were pictured at their spring training complex reading, “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four.” Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wrote about how this seems to contradict the Nats’ (sub-par) pitching development philosophy.
  • The Mariners-Padres spring breakout game next month will be longer than most, and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports.
  • Even on a new team, Luis Torrens’ table tennis supremacy continues.
  • The former All-Star outfielder seems to have found his second calling.

Anders’ picks...

  • Someone, please...make it stop (live action adaptations of beloved animated properties).

More From Lookout Landing

