Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/24/24: Matt Brash, Brian Anderson, and Mike Ford

Good morning friends! Mariners Cactus League play kicks off today, and we’ve got plenty of news to cover while you wait for today’s contest.
In Mariners news...
- Matt Brash is dealing with some discomfort in his throwing arm and has been shut down from pitching for a few days while the team evaluates the injury. Brash joins right-hander Gregory Santos as M’s arms who are not throwing right now.
- With Luis Urías still recovering from a shoulder injury, the M’s added veteran third baseman Brian Anderson on a minor league deal to bolster the club’s depth at the position. The team also added right-hander Trevor Kelley on a minors deal.
- Daniel Kramer provided five key storylines to watch as Cactus League play begins.
- Though the Mariners entertained offers on Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo all winter, Julio Rodríguez pleaded with the front office to hold onto the young starting pitchers.
- We’ve got a little more information on Danny Farquhar’s duties with the club.
Jerry Dipoto told @933KJR that one of new coach Danny Farquhar's primary responsibilities will be to ensure Mariners pitchers aren't tipping their pitches.— Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) February 24, 2024
Farquhar is perhaps best known as the pitcher who detected the Astros' trash can cheating system in real time in 2017.
Around the league...
- Our good friend Mike Ford has agreed to a minor league deal with the Reds.
- Kate Feldman at CBS Sports broke down the latest uniform debacle around the league — the see-through pants.
- The Nationals made headlines last week when team-sponsored signs were pictured at their spring training complex reading, “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four.” Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wrote about how this seems to contradict the Nats’ (sub-par) pitching development philosophy.
- The Mariners-Padres spring breakout game next month will be longer than most, and will be broadcast on ROOT Sports.
Wanted to highlight this:— Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) February 23, 2024
Spring Breakout games are scheduled for seven innings this year, unless the two teams agree to go the full nine.
As of now, two games *are* scheduled for nine innings:
-Padres @ Mariners, March 15
-Phillies @ Tigers, March 16 https://t.co/nSbleZlWSw
- Even on a new team, Luis Torrens’ table tennis supremacy continues.
It was a hard-fought tourney. But ultimately, Luis Torrens was crowned the champion pic.twitter.com/22aqiu86Va— New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 24, 2024
- The former All-Star outfielder seems to have found his second calling.
Carlos Gomez is currently training for the Paris Olympics in cycling -- no joke. If he wins a qualifying race in May it sounds like he will have the chance to represent the Dominican Republic in the 500 meters in the velodrome.— Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) February 23, 2024
With the way he ran the bases, no surprise!
- Speaking of hobbies, Arizona PBS caught up with Randy Johnson and his photography business.
Anders’ picks...
- Someone, please...make it stop (live action adaptations of beloved animated properties).
A live-action ‘NARUTO’ movie is officially in the works.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 23, 2024
Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct.
(Source: https://t.co/s1xitSNeCc) pic.twitter.com/7sH8f4SftR
