Mariners 2024 Spring Training, Game # 1, 02/24/2024, SEA at CHW: Open Game Thread

“Here’s the windup, and the pitch from Castillo, and how about that, he gets the groundball, right to Crawford for a 6-4-3 double play.”

“The 2-1 to Julio and there is a shot deep to center field, that one is way out of here as it will fly, fly away. Goodbye baseball! And the Mariners take the lead, 4 to 3.”

“There goes Altuve, swing and a miss from Bregman. Cal’s throooooooow—he got him! Altuve is out at second base on a laser from Cal Raleigh to end the ballgame!”

Folks, we back.

While the Mariners usually play their first Spring Training game against San Diego, we’ll break with tradition this year since the Padres start their season early in Korea and had a correspondingly early start to Spring Training. So instead, the first pretend game of the year will be against the White Sox hosted in scenic Glendale, Arizona.

NRI Casey Lawrence will get the first start of the Spring for Seattle. (For those who like to remember some guys, here’s the box score from the last time Lawrence pitched for the M’s.) We’ll also get our first looks at the two offensive centerpieces of the offseason, Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco, as we see the infield starters today. Expect to see the outfield starters tomorrow.

White Sox vs. Mariners at Camelback Ranch! pic.twitter.com/PnKE5JokMq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 24, 2024

Justin Anderson, who hasn’t played in MLB since 2019 gets the ball for the Pale Hose. Here’s a fun fact about Anderson: even though he pitches righty, he hits lefty.

Today’s first pitch is at 12:05 PT, and it’ll be one of four this Spring that you can watch on ROOT Sports NW, although apparently what they’re broadcasting is the Sox broadcast. If you want the voices you know and love, you have to either sync up or else just listen to the game on 710 am or MLB.com. Thanks to commenter Arthur Jensen for flagging the Divish report on that detail. It wasn’t in the M’s PR guide for the game.