The 12 best photos from the Mariners’ photo day

Today we celebrate one of the most cherished traditions around the return of baseball: photo day. A fantastic day when dozens of members of the Mariners organization are dragged through photo stations and forced to try to make themselves look interesting and cool. Some of them succeeded! And some didn’t. But while every picture is a work of art in its own right, Zach Mason and I have hand-curated 12 for you here. -JP

I still really believe that Dom Canzone will have a 30-homer season if he simply changes his walk-up song to “That’s Amore.” When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, Can-a-zoneh. - ZAM

Cade Marlowe’s smile here looks like he knows something that I don’t. It’s the sad but friendly smile you get when you come underdressed to a formal party. -JP

This image has a threatening aura. I don’t like the way Blake Hunt is looking in my eyes. -JP

Props are a lazy way to make a good photograph compared to smizing and knowing your angles. But the way Mike Cameron is really in control of his facial muscles here is impressive—the West-northwest direction of his half smile creates a nice contrast with the South-southeast direction of the slinky. - ZAM

“Welcome to my shop traveller! I have many magical artifacts to suit your needs. Such as this Coil of Soul-Seeing! By using it I can see that you are a most discerning connoisseur!” -JP

One of the best ways to grow your personal brand is to develop a signature gesture. Something I’d really like to see this season is for the crowd behind the dugout do this in unison as he’s walking off the mound after a strikeout. - ZAM

You might see this photo of Samad Taylor and Ryan Bliss and love it as a warning to the catchers of the Pacific Coast League. And it certainly is that. But the reason I love it is for the incongruity between their hand gestures, which are all the more absurd when you consider that Bliss is the one who wears number 1. Also, this seems low on the current uniform-issue priority list, but can someone get Taylor a fresh belt for the new season? - ZAM

This looks like when your mom asks you and your buddy to take a picture and you both simultaneously realise you’ve never been closer than a foot and a half and have no idea how to pose. -JP

Carlos Vargas is trying to do an anime villain stare here, but it’s somewhat undercut by his glove that is apparently made out of my grandmother’s wallpaper. -JP

I mentioned on the most recent episode of Meet at the Mitt, but Bryce Miller has that X factor. He’s a star, and this is more proof. Notice how he’s not quite looking at the camera. There’s something a little mischievous about it. But that smile suggests it’s naughty in a fun way, not a dastardly one. The man simply knows how to pose. - ZAM

As far as I am aware, Travis Kuhn is not French. However this facial hair choice makes him look like a 19th century French painter come to “zee da montains.” Perhaps painting would be a good second career for him, since he’s been great at painting the corners, striking out twice as many batters as he walks. -JP

As grossed out as I am by this (particularly in combination with the slogan on the glove, which I don’t think is intentional), I appreciate that Travis got the soul patch part of this correct. So many guys who try this look stop with the waxed mustache. - ZAM

It’s often said that one of the great things about baseball is that when you look at a soccer pitch, everyone looks like they walked off the cover of Men’s Health, but a baseball diamond shows off many different body shapes succeeding. Likewise, rec specs are an important source of hope and relatability for those of use who can’t wear contacts. Eduard Bazardo used to be a rec specs guy back in his prospect days but abandoned them sometime in 2021, and I’ve viewed him as a traitor. But they’re back, and so he’s back in my good graces. Covering the lower half of his face is a great way to show them off. - ZAM

To me, this picture of Michael Chavis evokes an evening at the lake. It’s sunset on a Saturday night. A cool breeze carries the sound of a stereo softly playing country music. A cooler of beer rests next to a pair of folding chairs. And Michael Chavis is gazing out at the lake, squinting into the sun. Watching his friend totally wipe out on a jet ski. -JP

This will not be the only time I mention this on the site this year, but back in 2022, Yonder Alonso was broadcasting a game and said that there are certain players who look like they just belong in a particular uniform, and that Mitch Haniger looks like he’s just supposed to be in a Mariners uniform. Seeing it again overwhelms me with emotion. Go read Troop’s 40 in 40 of Haniger. It’s the rare thing that makes you feel old in a good way. - ZAM

Bonus 13th Photo

Mark J. Rebilas brings us a bonus photo. Once again, props are cheating, but when they’re this good, who cares.