Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/23/24: Tim Anderson, Gio Urshela, and Mitch Keller

Good morning friends and happy Friday! It’s the final day before Cactus League play begins for Seattle. Let’s get you caught up on the latest from around camp and the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Daniel Kramer caught up with Mariners prospects Tyler Locklear and Ryan Bliss, who are seen as being the closest to the big leagues among the team’s many position player prospects.
- That is one nice swing.
Apologies to that baseball— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) February 22, 2024
Lazaro Montes | #TridentsUp
Around the league...
- Tim Anderson finally found a home for the 2024 campaign, signing a one-year deal with the Marlins to take over as their starting shortstop.
- Former M’s catcher Austin Nola has signed a one-year contract with the Royals.
- Gio Urshela agreed to a one-year pact with the Tigers.
- The Pirates have agreed to a five-year contract extension with ace right-hander Mitch Keller.
- The news came down for Mets right-hander Kodai Senga — he’s injured his shoulder and has been shut down from throwing indefinitely.
- The Diamondbacks did the thing. Now it’s time for other teams to follow suit.
Introducing https://t.co/epBmrbYHsx!— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 22, 2024
Watch your reigning NL champs all season long for just $99.99:
- Who knocked in the first runs of the Cactus League season? Well, who else?
Teoscar Hernández drives in the first couple of runs of the spring with a ground rule double!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 22, 2024
(via @MLB)
