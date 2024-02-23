 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/23/24: Tim Anderson, Gio Urshela, and Mitch Keller

Signing a young right-hander to a contract extension? The M’s should try something like that!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning friends and happy Friday! It’s the final day before Cactus League play begins for Seattle. Let’s get you caught up on the latest from around camp and the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Daniel Kramer caught up with Mariners prospects Tyler Locklear and Ryan Bliss, who are seen as being the closest to the big leagues among the team’s many position player prospects.
  • That is one nice swing.

Around the league...

  • Who knocked in the first runs of the Cactus League season? Well, who else?

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...