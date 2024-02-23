40 in 40: Collin Snider looks to stay grounded

You’d be forgiven if this headline was the first time you had heard of Collin Snider, even if you’re a connoisseur of The Pile. He never had much draft pedigree, being selected in the 12th round out of Vanderbilt in 2017 by the Royals. He never lit up prospect lists, failing to reach Double-A in his first three professional seasons before COVID washed away the 2020 Minor League slate. Even when he cracked Kansas City’s Opening Day roster in 2022, he struggled with command over 34.1 big league innings, putting up a K/BB ratio of just 1.47 while riding the MLB-AAA shuttle - though he did earn the win in his debut, tossing a scoreless inning against the Guardians in extra innings.

Despite the subpar command, though, the potential was there to see: his average fastball came to the plate at a sizzling 96 miles per hour, and here’s a pretty slider that got Jeimer Candelario swinging to escape a minor jam.

Unfortunately, he became even wilder in 2023. Walking two more hitters than he struck out over 20.1 innings, Snider’s FIP climbed to 6.01, and he once again split the year between Kansas City and Triple-A Omaha. After the season ended, the Royals signaled that they had seen enough, with Snider being the victim of a DFA after Will Smith (the pitcher) was brought aboard in mid-December. He was initially claimed by the Diamondbacks a week later, but they too cut him loose at the end of January upon signing Joc Pederson. After spending another week in DFA limbo, the Mariners picked him up on February 6th, and he’ll enter Cactus League play with a 40-man spot and one minor league option remaining.

Although the Mariners have established themselves as a premier spot for reliever development in recent years, it may still be puzzling to see them willing to spend a 40-man on a 28-year-old pitcher whose career strikeout-to-walk ratio is barely in the black, and who struggled to get whiffs all of last year. There are a couple of things in his Savant profile that stand out, though. I think you’ll be able to pick them out.

Over an admittedly small sample in the bigs last year, Snider excelled at limiting hard contact and keeping the ball on the ground; regarding the latter, his career ground-ball rate stands at over 50%. His slider was especially effective; in 93 offerings, hitters slugged .133 off of it, and it was the only pitch in his arsenal that could even semi-reliably get a swing and miss. He may have been the beneficiary of good fortune - the xSLG on the pitch was nearly two hundred points higher than the actual - but a shakeup in his pitch mix that leans on the slider a bit more and dials back the usage of his speedy yet ineffective (8.5% Whiff%) sinker could lead to a step forward.

Barring multiple injuries, Collin Snider is all but certain to start the year in Tacoma, where he will hope to improve his control and keep the walks down. Even if he only makes slight improvements in that department, though, he’s shown the ability at the big league level to stave off loud contact, and that alone makes him worth keeping an eye on. Snider wouldn’t be the first Royals reliever castoff to find success in Seattle, and with an option remaining, he should have ample time with the Rainiers to tinker. And who knows? With the way this org likes to churn out bullpen arms, there’s a chance we could see him locking down a win or two down the stretch.