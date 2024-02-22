Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/22/24: Matt Chapman, Eric Hosmer, and Kodai Senga

Good day everyone! Let’s dig into the latest from around the league.
In Mariners news...
- The Matt Chapman rumors continue to swirl, with Justin Hollander essentially speaking directly to them by saying that the team doesn’t anticipate making any major additions before the season starts (though he didn’t rule out the possibility). Daniel Kramer added more context, saying that he’s heard Seattle is waiting for Chapman’s asking price to come down before they would seriously entertain the idea of bringing him in.
- If there was ever a time for the Mariners to make a splash to head into the season, it’s now, writes Colin O’Keefe.
- Emerson Hancock coming into form would be huge for the team’s pitching depth.
Manager Scott Servais has excited with how Emerson Hancock has looked this spring. pic.twitter.com/FIn60CQapB— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 21, 2024
- Got young ballplayers in one of these areas? Go sign up!
We’re excited to announce the grand openings of new @Mariners_TC locations in Spokane, Port Orchard & Meridian, ID!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 21, 2024
These centers are dedicated to growing baseball & softball through professional instruction provided at camps, clinics & lessons
https://t.co/eDwdA2kjto pic.twitter.com/rwBDrD9hap
- So, I suppose Ty France wasn’t really trying to post a thirst trap.
"My wife called me and told me I was in my underwear on the internet."— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) February 22, 2024
Ty France on the offseason Driveline content he thought was for research purposes.
: @areedk5sports @ChrisEgan5 pic.twitter.com/SNRzsbXAvA
Around the league...
- Former All-Star first baseman and 2015 World Series Champion Eric Hosmer formally announced his retirement from baseball.
- Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is undergoing tests for arm fatigue following a throwing session in spring training.
- I know this is supposed to be the hated super team but...it’s kind of impossible not to love them.
Teoscar teaching Shohei and Yoshinobu Spanish. pic.twitter.com/pOTQFdW0MK— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 21, 2024
- During a simulated game in Reds camp, Elly De La Cruz fouled off a pitch from Hunter Greene...and it shattered the window of Greene’s car in the parking lot.
- With MLB expansion seemingly inevitable, Jeff Passan at ESPN explored the strongest fits for the next two franchises. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- Sand worm noises intensify.
‘DUNE 2’ debuts with 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 21, 2024
Read our review: https://t.co/lANnnXlT5b pic.twitter.com/iEipvs6OJ6
Loading comments...