Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/22/24: Matt Chapman, Eric Hosmer, and Kodai Senga

It’s kind of stunning that Eric Hosmer was never a Mariner.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Good day everyone! Let’s dig into the latest from around the league.

In Mariners news...

  • The Matt Chapman rumors continue to swirl, with Justin Hollander essentially speaking directly to them by saying that the team doesn’t anticipate making any major additions before the season starts (though he didn’t rule out the possibility). Daniel Kramer added more context, saying that he’s heard Seattle is waiting for Chapman’s asking price to come down before they would seriously entertain the idea of bringing him in.
  • If there was ever a time for the Mariners to make a splash to head into the season, it’s now, writes Colin O’Keefe.
  • Emerson Hancock coming into form would be huge for the team’s pitching depth.
  • Got young ballplayers in one of these areas? Go sign up!
  • So, I suppose Ty France wasn’t really trying to post a thirst trap.

Around the league...

  • Former All-Star first baseman and 2015 World Series Champion Eric Hosmer formally announced his retirement from baseball.
  • Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is undergoing tests for arm fatigue following a throwing session in spring training.
  • I know this is supposed to be the hated super team but...it’s kind of impossible not to love them.
  • During a simulated game in Reds camp, Elly De La Cruz fouled off a pitch from Hunter Greene...and it shattered the window of Greene’s car in the parking lot.
  • With MLB expansion seemingly inevitable, Jeff Passan at ESPN explored the strongest fits for the next two franchises. ($)

Anders’ picks...

  • Sand worm noises intensify.

