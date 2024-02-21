Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/21/24: Luis Urías, Amed Rosario, and Hyun-Jin Ryu

Good morning everyone! The days tick away with no sign of life from the remaining major free agents on the market. But, we still have plenty of news to report!
In Mariners news...
- Apparently Luis Urías has been a bit behind schedule, but should be on track to play in some Cactus League games.
After playing winter ball, Luis Urias is dealing with a sore throwing shoulder. He has been playing light catch but won't be throwing in the infield drills for the first few workouts.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 20, 2024
- It’s hard to tell how much of this is just fluff and telling the fans what they want to hear, but I would love to see Cal Raleigh in the teal for the next decade.
"Having that dream of coming up & getting to play for one team your entire career is something that's real & you don't see a lot of guys do that. When you look at guys like Dan Wilson, he's a Mariner for life & that's a special thing. I would very much love that & obviously some… pic.twitter.com/VepyBCxAAJ— 93.3 KJR (@933KJR) February 20, 2024
Around the league...
- The Rays added some much-needed infield depth by signing Amed Rosario to a one-year deal.
- Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is exiting the free agent market, signing with the Hanwha Eagles in the KBO.
- The Cody Bellinger sweepstakes remain unresolved, and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts dumped cold water on the notion that the organization is in active discussions with the outfielder.
- Major League Baseball released their 2024 batting practice caps. Some of them are pretty sweet, though I’m not in love with the Mariners design (it’s just the S without the compass, c’mon).
- MLBPA executive director Tony Clark is planning to go on the attack as it pertains to these new player uniforms, reports Sam Blum at The Athletic. ($)
- Although Jackson Holiday appears to be a shoo-in to get serious playing time in Baltimore this season, the young infielder underwent a pretty serious training regimen to prepare for the campaign.
- Aaron Judge claims he will need to carefully manage and monitor his big right toe for the remainder of his career after missing 42 games with a torn ligament in it least season.
- Diego Castillo (the infielder, not the reliever) has seen his Odyssey come to an end — after being DFA’d five times since mid December, he has successfully cleared waivers with the Orioles.
- Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs notes that even though we are now a few years into the universal DH, most National League teams still aren’t getting much production out of the position.
Anders’ picks...
- Welcome to The Beatles Cinematic Universe.
4 separate biopic films are in the works about each member of The Beatles to all release in theaters in 2027.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 20, 2024
Sam Mendes will direct each film which will be interconnected stories, one from each band member’s POV.
(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/Rhhzg4uCg6
Loading comments...